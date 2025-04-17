Sports
Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
With just over three years until Los Angeles organizes the Olympic Summer Games 2028, the line -up for event locations is here.
LA28The Games Organizing Committee, this week released the almost complete selection, after it was approved by the International Olympic Committee.
The committee has long since praised this as a no-build Olympics, which means that the guest cities do not construct arenas or stadiums only for the games.
The great thing about Los Angeles is when you look at what we have, there is no reason to build, says Janet Evans, main athlete officer for LA28. We have some of the best and best locations and stadiums in the whole world.
About half of the sporting events will be held in the city of LA and clustered in three large hubs in the center, near USC, and the Sepulveda basin in the San Fernando Valley.
The center
In total, the center of LA organizes 15 sporting events.
Artistic gymnastics and boxing are held in the crypto.com arena. Weightlifting heads to the Peacock Theater. In the meantime, the congress center struggles, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, screens, artistic swimming, shooting, water polo and handball.
Moreover, Dodger Stadium is organizing baseball. Evans says that Chavez Ravine also held the sport during the 1984 Olympic Games. But baseball was then only an exhibition sport, so this is a full medal event that returns to Dodger Stadium.
Although it is a few miles from the center, Squash will make his Olympic debut at the Universal Studios Lot. Did it on Courthouse Square, exactly where they literally filmed thousands of films, says Evans.
Near USC
The La Memorial Coliseum, the historic location that was built for the Olympic Games of the city 1932, gets track and field. The pool in the park was also used during those games and will dive in 2028.
The Colosseum, together with the Rose Bowl [Stadium]Are the only stadiums in history used three times on three different Olympic Games, says Evans.
The Galen Center will organize badminton and flag football will make its Olympic debut in 2028 at the BMO Stadium.
Sepulveda -pelvis
While La has spread the Olympic history throughout the city, the 2028 competitions are the first to organize events in the San Fernando Valley.
The Sepulveda -pelvis secured 3×3 basketball, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, BMX Freestyle and BMX Racing.
Other cities in South California
The other half of the games events goes to other cities in the provinces LA and Orange.
We have other locations such as Carson, Inglewood, Long Beach and Pasadena, says Evans. They also have locations of world class that we could not ignore, such as Sofi Stadium and the Rose Bowl.
After the city of La Long Beach will be the second most served location with 11 events. Usually staged along the beach, secure Long Beach Coastal Rowing, Target Shooting in the congress center, sports climbing, water polo, artistic swimming and beach volleyball, among other things.
In Inglewood, 5×5 basketball is played in the recently opened Intuit Dome. Next to the door, a swimming pool will be built in Sofi Stadium for swimming.
The VELO Sports Center In Carson, the car of cycling, just like in 1984. Plus, archery, field hockey, rugby and tennis will all go to Carson.
Pomonas Fairgrounds Secure Cricket, which has not been played in an Olympic Games since 1900.
There are only two sport canoe slalom and softball that are from the state. Both are held in Oklahoma City.
The biggest stakeholder
As a main athlete officer and an Olympic swimmer himself, Evans says that she uses her role to plan the games with the athletes of the head.
It is clear that athletes are the greatest stakeholder, she says. So it's the task of giving them the greatest chance they can have to compete at their best.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K02i7gfwyuw
Evans is a five-time Olympic medal winner and a resident of southern California. She represented Team USA in three games: Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.
While deciding the schedule of the location, Evans says that LA28 considered the logistics of playing the sport at every location, including transport, food, and what a daily schedule could look like for the athlete.
I still see myself as an athlete planning these games because I lived it, she says. When those athletes come to our region, that is all ready for them.
