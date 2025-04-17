



Rugby Union Chiefs are in conversation to reform Premiership Rugby, the highest level of men's game in England, in an attempt to arrest the financial misery of controversial clubs and to attract new investments. Prime Minister Rugby, co-ownership of the clubs and private equity company CVC Capital Partners, the teams themselves and the rugby Football Union Government Body are in discussion about changing the competition and business model of the competition, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans. One of the options that are being considered is a franchise system in the spirit of modern sports competitions such as the Indian Premier League, which brought about a revolution in cricket by attracting media deals and investors of big money. In the context of this proposal, new city teams were able to submit an application to participate in the premiership, subject to compliance with certain criteria, including financial strength, business plans and geographical location. The goal is to let the game grow and repair from losses and other financial problems that have plagued clubs for years. Three Premiership teams London Irish, Worcester and Wasps collapsed in 2022-23 and the competition Kromp from 13 teams to 10. The proposals, subject to negotiation and approvals of the regulations, are not guaranteed a green light. The premiership and the RFU refused to comment. According to accountancy firm Leonard Curtis, seven of the 10 Premiership clubs can be classified as Balance sheets Insolvent In 2022-23, which means they trust owners for financing. CVC agreed in 2018 to invest 200mn for a 27 percent interest in Prime Minister Rugby, the company that runs the Premiership, but the Coronavirus Pandemie HIT and teams used the funds to survive instead of investing in the game. In addition, the UKS division for culture, media and sports borrowed around 124 million to Premiership teams during the pandemic. The proposal for a franchise system is designed to eliminate the financial uncertainty that occurs in the traditional European sports model of promotion and relegation. In a franchise model, clubs are in fact guaranteed a place in the competition and they do not suffer due to poor performances. The hope is that more financially stable clubs would attract investors, sponsors and fans, and encourage long -term investments in infrastructure and talent development. Relegation can scare potential investors, in particular those from the US, because of the financial uncertainty resulting from the possibility of falling out of the top flight. However, removing promotion and relegation can be controversial, especially among clubs in the second championship. Nevertheless, people who are familiar with the case said that these clubs would also be eligible for a renewed competition. Recommended There is no relegation in the Six Nations, the annual tournament disputed by England, Wales, Scotland, Italy, Ireland and France. Other sports use franchise systems such as Crickets IPL those two new teams have added to become a 10-Squad competition in 2022. In Motor Racings Formula 1, Cadillac will be added as a constructor from 2026 to bring the schedule to 11 teams. In 2021, the cricket board of England and Wales launched the Hundred, a competition with eight city -based franchises. These were the subject of a bidding war earlier this year and interested interest from Silicon Valley Chiefs, Indian billionaires and private investment firms.

