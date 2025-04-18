Bartow football coach arrested for accusation of lust behavior

Tyler Eden, the main football coach and a teacher at Bartow High School, was arrested on April 17, accused of lust behavior towards a female student.

The Sheriffs Office of Polk County reported that Eden, 31, has been accused of lusty violation against a student by an authority figure, lusty and voluptuous touch of a minor and voyeurism. The first two costs are crimes.

PCSO started an investigation on 2 April, after a parent had reported inappropriate conversations that Eden had with their daughter, the agency said in a press release. Investigators learned that Eden asked a student if she wanted to earn the hours of the community by helping him with athletic chores, the release said.

The student agreed and reported to the dressing room, where Eden ordered her to sort football helmets. During the first interaction, Eden spoke with the student about a teacher who wanted sex with him in the dressing room.

The student said she told the coach that she did not want to discuss the subject, but Eden continued the conversation and told the student that he was married but still wanted to do sexual activity with the teacher, PCSO reported.

The next day the student returned to the dressing room to perform more community service. As she helped Eden to break down boxes, her hoodie jacket was caught on one of the boxes and the zipper broke open, the release said.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

The student only wore a bra under the hoodie and asked Eden to cover a T-shirt to cover himself, PCSO reported. Eden replied by handing out the rest of the road and zipping her coat, and the student told him she felt uncomfortable.

Eden repeatedly tried to repair the jacket, but eventually gave the student a T-shirt, the release said. The student entered a separate dressing room area to change, and when she turned around, Eden stood behind her and looked at her. He then complimented her bra and repeatedly told her that the area had no cameras, PCSO reported.

The student told Eden that she felt uncomfortable and Eden asked her not to report the incident. The student reported the incident to her parents that evening and then the next day to school managers, the release said.

PCSO researchers interviews students and a school manager, according to the release.

Walking with Lauren: Former legislator highlights child abuse with Group Trek in Lakeland

When asked by school managers what happened, Eden first said that he only provided the student a shirt. When it was told that he was placed on administrative leave, Eden said that at the student's request he was trying to help her repair her zipper.

During the research, detectives interviewed two other female students, according to the release. It was reported that Eden told her that there were no cameras in the changing rooms and that it would “be easy to do certain things there”.

Eden also told the student that he was popular and that another teacher wanted sex with him in the dressing room, PCSO reported. The second student told investigators that Eden asked her what she wanted to do when she graduated, and she told him she wanted to go to university and become a midwife/gynecologist. Eden said he would be a good OB-Gyn because he liked to perform oral sex for women, with the help of rough and graphic language, the release said.

Eden then asked the student if she wanted to earn the hours of the community and she refused.

Polk County Public Schools continues with the termination of EDENS employment based on this arrest, said spokesman Kyle Kennedy per e -mail. He has been relieved of his duties and will not have any further involvement with students.

It is unconscious that an educator and coach would perform this kind of behavior with students, Superintendent Fred Heid of Polk County Public Schools said in the press release. This person has shown that he cannot be trusted and deserves to face justice for his actions. We praise the Sheriffs office of Polk County for their thorough research and for taking action to protect students.

Bartow High hired Eden as a teacher of physical education and coach in April 2023. Before that he served as an offensive coordinator at the University School in Ohio and Davenport High School, the Ledger reported earlier. He is a resident of Ohio and played football at Lake Erie College, according to public archives and his social media.

This is not only very inappropriate behavior by a teacher, imagine how scared this student was, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in the release. Here was the main football coach who talks about her clothes and then followed her to a dressing room where he noticed that there are no cameras and compliment her underwear.

Judd added: we are not going to tolerate anyone, especially school teachers and coaches who hunt our children.

Eden was booked in the prison of Polk County and had a first lawsuit in the afternoon of the afternoon of April 17. Judge Catherine Combee has granted a request from the office of the state lawyers to continue the case in the morning of 18 April with plans to submit a request for pretial detention. Eden was back in court on Friday at 8.30 am

Edens preliminary guide is planned for 20 May.

Eden could not reach the ledger. A recording said his telephone number was not in use. A voicemail left with the lawyer Van Eden was not immediately returned.

The arrest is the second in the past week of a teacher or manager at a school in Polk County due to alleged inappropriate behavior with a student.

Gary White can be reached at [email protected] or 863-802-7518. Follow Twitter @GaryWhite13.