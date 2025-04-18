



Jacksonville, FLA. – Noord -Florida Herentennis brought five Asun late season outsiders scammed by Andreas Scott Sweeping Asun Player & Scholar-Athlete of the Year, together with Asun Doubles Pair of the Year with Bruno Vietri As released by the Office Conference on Wednesday afternoon. In the regular regular season 2024 Asun season and tournament camps, three different players saw five more locals -subdivisions of the conference take home. On top of Scott's awards this season, The Youssef Labs Added to an Asun All-Freshman team selection, followed by Vietri who makes the Asun All-Academic Team to go with its Asun Doubles purple of the year. Scott, Die Asun Tournament MVP was in 2024, went from playing on the courts four and five last season to the elevation of this year to the Tophof with an undamaged 8-0 Asun record. With two Asun Player of the Week Honors and a 3.94 GPA while he is main subject in accounting, Scott follows in the footsteps of former teammate Jonas Hartenstein As a fishing to wipe the Big Three Superlative Awards for a second consecutive season. Labbene has been the first osprey since Scott during the 2023 season to make the Asun All-Freshman team. Vietri's selection to the Asun All-Academic Squad makes the four consecutive seasons for UNF with an academic distinction of the conference. The thoughts of the coach

“I was so fire for our boys and so proud of their performance during the regular season! They have worked so hard all year round to be great teammates and these prizes are just a by -product of that work. Andreas [Scott] Saw enormous growth from last season until this season and resigned for us as a player and a leader, Bruno [Vietri] This year had a goal for himself to play number 1 for us and not only did he do that, but he also worked with Andreas to be the best Doubles team in the Asun, and Youssef now [Labbene] Had a heavy transition in January and to see him find his foot at the end of the season is very exciting. I am also proud of our boys for their recognition in the classroom. Now it's time to compete as a team in the tournament. Go Ospreys! “ – head coach John Collins Andreas Scott | Asun Player of the Year, Asun Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Asun First team All Conference, Asun All-Academic Team

Junior | Johannesburg, South Africa Wroved a 3.94 GPA during the main compartment in accounting.

Asun Player of the Week, 2x (January 15 | March 19).

Earned 11 wins in general in Singles with an unbeaten 8-0 record in Asun Play on the top court.

The season ended with nine consecutive victories covered with four of the last five in straight sets.

Straight victories against Austin Pey's Sota Minami, Stetson's Eder Blanco, Lipscombs Giovanni Ciocca and the Lachlan brain of North Alabama, Lachlan Brain from Lipcomb,

The reigning Asun Tournament MVP swept Una's Lachlan-Brain (6-0, 6-0) on its way to end an 8-0 conference season.

Three-set thrillers added against Laurenz Blickwede van Queens, Eku's Nuno Pinheiro, Bellarmine's Jack Batchelor and Hugo Magnusson from FGCU.

All four three set of conference victories came after dropping the first set.

Won in non-conference against Troy 'Nicolas Simkin, the Mikolaj Lis of Kennesaw State and the Lincoln battle of Cleveland State.

Also led against the Maxim Groysman of Portland and Fau's John Bernard before competitions went unfinished.

Gotched Eight victories in doubles with four different partners with a 4-2 Mark in Asun Play.

And a 7-4 mark on the top dish.

Seven of the eight victories came to the top dish with a 7-4 mark, while they were accompanied by 5-1 Bruno Vietri .

. Realized conference victories against Bellarmine, FGCU, Stetson and Lipscomb.

Also had important non-conference doubled victories against Troy, Portland, Kennesaw State and Cleveland State.

Also led in double match against Fau before it was not finished. Andreas Scott & Bruno Vietri | Asun Doubles Pair of the Year Went 5-1 in general with an unbeaten 4-0 Mark in Asun Play on the Top Court.

Held an excellent 5-1 mark in doubles as the no. 1 combination of the Ospreys.

Four of the five wins came during the conference game with an intact 4-0 Asun record.

Realized conference victories against Bellarmine, FGCU, Stetson and Lipscomb.

Also had an important victory without a conference against Portland. The Youssef Labs | Asun All-Freshman Team

First -year Tunis, Tunisia Earned seven victories in Singles with four victories that came in Asun Game as a first -year student.

Achieved a victory over the field two, three victories in the court three and three victories in court four.

Held a 6-2 record about the last eight games of the season.

Won in Conference against Eku's Romeo E. Navarro, Bellarmine's Vineet Ramesh, Tom Bolton from Austin Peay and Facundo Perlov from LipsComb.

Also had important victories without a conference against Troy, Cleveland State and Rider.

Led in Doubles against no. 16 South Carolina before the game was not finished. Bruno Vietri | Asun All-Academic Team

Sixth year Rosario, Argentina Earned a 3.90 GPA while he received his master of educational leadership

Earn five wins in singles with all five wins on the field two.

This season returned from an injury after he was outside the entire last year.

Four of the five wins came across the Asun with a non-conference victory against Cleveland State.

Won in Conference against Queens' victory Steveker, Bellarmine's Matthew Nice, Austin Pey's Giovanni Becchis and Stetson's Christian Kuehne on Senior Day.

Gotched Eight victories in doubles with an unbeaten 4-0 Mark in Asun Play.

Six of the eight victories came to the top dish Andreas Scott .

. Realized conference victories against Bellarmine, FGCU, Stetson and Lipscomb.

Also had important non-conference doubled victories against Troy, Portland, Kennesaw State and Mercer.

Also led in double match against Eku before it was not finished.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unfospreys.com/news/2025/4/16/scotts-sweep-highlights-asun-mens-tennis-postseason-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos