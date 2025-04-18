Sports
2025 Stanley Cup ODDS, NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Hockey Futures Bets, Conn Smythe Trophy Top Candidates
The 2024-25 NHL The regular season will end on Thursday, April 17 and the Playoffs of Stanley Cup from 2025 will start on Saturday, April 19. The Washington Capitals, led by new goals of all time, scored record holder Alex Oveechkin, earned the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. With 2025 NHL -Play -Offs on TAP, there are the chance to win the Stanley Cup for each of the 16 remaining NHL teams atBetmgm.
Sportline Expert Handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the newest gamble Trends and NHL -Futures Opportunities of BetMGM and are locked up in his top choices to win the Stanley Cup, Eastern and Western Conferences and the Conn Smyth trophy.
In the 4 Nations Face-Off final, Kaylor Nathan Mackinnon chose the first goal scorer and for the match to finish fewer than 5.5 goals. The result: Mackinnon noted the first goal of the game for a 13-1 payout, and the match ended with a final score of 3-2 in favor of Canada.
Kaylor recently also nailed a Parlay with the same game with the same game in the Avalanche versus Red Wings competition for a payment of almost 7-1.
Kaylor had the chance to break down the latest NHL opportunities from Betmgm And has locked his best Futures bet for the Stanley Cup and NHL Player Awards.
2025 NHL Stanley Cup Odds (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|Montreal Canadiens
|+8000
|+15000
|St. Louis Blues
|+4000
|+4500
|New Jersey Devils
|+4000
|+1300
|Minnesota Wild
|+4000
|+4000
|Ottawa Senators
|+3500
|+4000
|Los Angeles Kings
|+2000
|+2200
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+1200
|+1600
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+1100
|+2000
|Winnipeg Jets
|+1000
|+2200
|Washington Capitals
|+950
|+10000
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+850
|+1200
|Edmonton Oilers
|+850
|+1000
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+800
|+1100
|Colorado Avalanche
|+775
|+1000
|Florida Panthers
|+750
|+900
|Dallas Stars
|+750
|+1000
Highest ticket %:
- Avalanche 10.4%
- Knights 8.3%
- Maple Leafs 8.2%
Highest handle %:
- Avalanche 11.0%
- Jets 10.6%
- Hurricanes 10.0%
Largest obligations:
The Stanley Cup chances at Betmgm Painting a fairly clear picture: the Panthers and Hurricanes are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, while the Western Conference is wide open with the stars, avalanche, oilers and Knights all seen as legitimate contenders.
It doesn't seem good that teams have to play as strong as the stars and avalanche in the first round, because both teams are completely able to go on a championship run. In my opinion, the winner of the Colorado-Dallas series will represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup final.
In the Eastern Conference, the Panthers look like the team to beat.
Best bet: Colorado Avalanche +775
2025 NHL Playoff ODDS to win the Eastern Conference (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|Montreal Canadiens
|+4000
|+10000
|Ottawa Senators
|+1600
|+2000
|New Jersey Devils
|+1600
|+625
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|+575
|+800
|Washington Capitals
|+450
|+9000
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|+400
|+1000
|Carolina Hurricanes
|+350
|+525
|Florida Panthers
|+340
|+500
- Favorite: Panthers +340
- Highest ticket percentage: Capitals 16.8%
- Highest hiring percentage: Hurricanes 38.1%
- Greatest liability: Red wings
I don't like the value here for the Hurricanes (+350) or the Panthers (+340). Nevertheless, Florida is my choice in the Eastern Conference. My sleeper choice here would be the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Best bet: Panthers (+340)
Sleeper: Maple Leafs (+575)
2025 NHL Playoff Odds to win the Western Conference (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Opening opportunities
|Minnesota Wild
|+2000
|+1600
|St. Louis Blues
|+1800
|+2200
|Los Angeles Kings
|+950
|+1000
|Winnipeg Jets
|+525
|+1000
|Vegas Golden Knights
|+450
|+650
|Edmonton Oilers
|+450
|+500
|Colorado Avalanche
|+450
|+500
|Dallas Stars
|+340
|+500
- Favorite: Stars +340
- Highest ticket percentage: Avalanche 16.9%
- Highest hiring percentage: Jets 40.2%
- Greatest liability: Blues
The Stars and Avalanche Square off in a first round matchup with demonstrably the two best teams in the Western Conference at the moment. The winner immediately becomes the favorite to win the Stanley Cup 2025. Colorado is my choice in that series, where Vegas looks like a potential sleeper.
Best bet: Avalanche (+450)
Sleeper: Vegas Golden Knights (+450)
2025 NHL ODDS to win the Conn Smythe Trophy (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Alekser Barkov
|+2500
|Jake Oettener
|+2500
|Leon Draisaitl
|+2200
|Cale Makar
|+2200
|Jack Eichel
|+2000
|Connor Hellebuyck
|+1500
|Nathan Mackinnon
|+1400
|Connor McDavid
|+1300
History would suggest that this prize is going to the top player in the Stanley Cup-winning team. Last year McDavid only became the sixth player who won the Conn Smythe while playing for a team that the Stanley Cup did not win. This year I expect that the Smythe winner will also be a Stanley Cup champion-and my early prediction is that the final Stanley Cup champion will be the team that wins the star-avalanche series.
The last time Colorado won the Stanley Cup, Makar took the Conn Smythe home. Nathan Mackinnon on 14-1 is seductive, but Makar on 22-1, the value is too good to leave.
Best bet: Makar +2200
Most likely Stanley Cup Final Matchups (at Betmgm)
|Current opportunities
|Hurricanes vs. Avalanche
|+1600
|Hurricanes vs. Stars
|+1600
|Panthers vs. Avalanche
|+1600
|Panthers vs. Stars
|+1600
The oddmakers at Betmgm have set up these four teams as the clear top candidates in each conference. As mentioned earlier, I expect Colorado to win his first round series about the stars and eventually wins the Western Conference Championship. I also expect that the Panthers will prevail in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive year.
Best bet: Avalanche vs. Panthers (+1600)
Looking for more NHL -Play -Off Picks?
Sportline expert Matt Severance is on a roll of 119-62 (+2440) on NHL-Picks. Visit Sportline now to get all his NHL -Picks.
|
