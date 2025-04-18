



By a bush Solange Ngonda Tibesa A Cameronian refugee, based on Ogoja, will represent Nigeria on the 5th edition of the World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2025 event. The WTTD 2025 is an event that is supported by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to promote the development of the game of table tennis at the Grassroots level all over the world. According to the ITTF: 30 promoters were selected for World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) 2025. Represent 27 countries and areas on all 5 continents. These passionate individuals will play a crucial role in uniting communities and sharing the joy of table tennis on April 23, 2025. A record 160 people who are used to be considered a WTTD 2025, promoters, from which Solange and 29 other applicants of 27 provinces and 5 continents are used. Soange tibea tibea tibea tibea tibe In addition, the ITTF stated that she will offer Solange and the other promoters the financial aid, resources for building capacity and personalized guidance to align their initiatives with the sustainable development goals of the UN and the theme of diversity and inclusion. Solange, who is currently a full-time staff from Save the Children, is also a trained netball coach who supervises the mandatory twice a week training of the more than thirty netball players located in the Agagom 3 refugee camp. During a telephone interview with our reporter, Solange stated that on 23 April 2025 she and the Ogoja Refugees Table Tennis Organizing Committee hope to keep the event in the Agagom 1, Agagom 3 and Ukende Camps. More than a thousand people are expected to attend the event in the three separate refugee camps. The event will be seasoned with table tennis challenge, live music, health and welfare interviews and slight refreshment for the spectators. Solange further explained: As an experienced community worker, I know that the important role that sport can play to bring people together and to give them the opportunity to compete with each other under fixed rules, in a respectful way. I am also aware that sport can be used to strengthen psychosocial support and offer it to vulnerable people, including the physically challenged. We hope to use the game of table tennis to contact my colleague Cameroonians and members of our host community in Ogoja. Finally, Solange Csed initiative (Community Sports and Educational Development) praised for the initiative of the WTTD 2025 Grant advertisement under her attention and encouraging her to request the competition.

