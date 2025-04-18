Sports
Millions for men's cricket, exile for women: ICCS Delicate Afghan balance
By more January
The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will not defeat or will be re -assigned, even if the administrative body reveals a new plan to help Afghan female cricketers living in exile.
The decision, taken after the ICCs board meeting in Zimbabwe, means that the ACB will continue to receive its estimated annual subsidy of 13 million.
Financing will be exclusively aimed at Mens Cricket in Afghanistana Move that lifted eyebrows, given the ICC's own membership criteria, which requires a commitment to develop both men and women's cricket.
Since the Taliban regained control in 2021, women's sports, including cricket, have been banned in Afghanistan. As a result, the ACB is the only full ICC member without an active ladies team.
A separate song for Afghan female cricketers
While the ACB maintains its current financing, the ICC works together with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to set up a separate support channel for desulded Afghan female players.
Earlier this year, an Afghanistan Womens XI participated in an exhibition match in Melbourne, which points to their urge for official recognition as a refugee team.
Although their ambitions are fat, reality remains a challenge. Any formal international participation should sanction from the ACBAN unlikely scenario under the current regime.
Nevertheless, the ICC has promised to support the banished team with a powerful achievement program That promises elite coaching, access to top facilities and personalized mentorship.
The initiative is intended to offer Afghan women in cricket with meaningful opportunities to grow and compete, even if the official representation remains out of reach.
Despite the controversy around ladies cricket, the national team of Afghanistan Mens continues to thrive. They maintained their test status, reached the semi -final of the T20 World Cup 2024 and were active participants in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/around-cricket-feed-page/millions-for-men-s-cricket-exile-for-women-icc-s-delicate-afghan-balance-01js2k01crta
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
