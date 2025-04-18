4 important needs for playing football in Michigan 2026 Recruiting Class





Michigans 2026 Recruiting Class currently has three obligations wide receiver Jaylen -Stapel, attacking Lineman Bear McWHorter and Cornerback Brody Jennings. The class is sitting 16th of the 18 teams In the Big Ten and 57th National, per 247Sports. Slow recruit does not start anything from the norm for Michigan, which usually does most of his heavy work in the summer and autumn months. That said, the recruitment board is wide open for the Wolverines. What are the biggest needs for Sherrone Moore and the company? Let's discuss a few positions. Width The Michigan Wolverines need high -end broad receiver talent. With the new offensive coordinator Chip Lindseys scheme, it is said to have been more passionate than Michigan has traditionally been, ID expects the recipients to be more involved than ever. The current room has a lot of bodies, but misses elitental talent. After this season, the room will also clean up considerably, such as Donaven McCulley, CJ Charleston, Anthony Simpson and Peyton Oleary will no longer be eligible. Expect that Ron Bellamy and the company will recruit aggressive top-end talent here. Tight end After Andrew Oslesh turned over from Michigan to Penn State in the recruitment cycle, the Wolverines remained in the classroom without a really tight end. You can't afford to do that two years in a row. Michigan desperately has to start the next wave of large tight ends in Ann Arbor. Marlin Klein, Hogan Hansen and Brady Prieskorn have locked the position this season, but after that there is little depth. Defensive tackle The gifts of the football gods have left in Ann Arbor in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, and while Rayshaun Benny and the transfers should fill in nicely this season, the depth behind them is doubtful. The Wolverines must be prepared to supplement the room with players with a high floor, ready-made type. The depth of Michigans will be tested next season. Linebacker LineBacker becomes the most veteran group in the 2025 team, because Jaishawn Barham, Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder are all seniors, just like Bench option Jaydon Hood. This creates uncertainty for the future. Michigan has recruited well with Linebacker in recent years, but in small quantities. While some of the above groups need a smaller amount of higher talent, this group simply needs a large amount of players. Expect Michigan to go to the position in this 2026 class behind a ton.

