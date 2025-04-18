



Cambridge, mass. After conquering part of the IVY title last weekend, Harvard Women's Tennis (13-8, 5-0 Ivy) will try to take one control over the crown of the conference while this weekend closes its regular season against Columbia (12-8, 3-2 Ivy) and Cornell (11-7, 1-4 IVY). The Crimson will first go to New York, NY Reizen to face on Saturday 19 April at 1:00 pm and the nr. 69 National Lions Before he closes on Sunday, April 20 at 1:00 pm and the weekend in Ithaca, NY against Cornell. What to know Harvard continued his undefeated stripe in Ivy League theater last weekend by beating Brown (4-2) and no. 63 Yale (4-1), ultimately a share in the Ivy League title.

After ending the non-conference season in an even .500, the Crimson depicted five consecutive victories to sit on 13-8 in general and undefeated in competition campaign.

Moreover, Harvard is an impressive 10-2 for the home jobs.

The Karmozijnrode victory on the Bulldogs marked his first victory over a ranked opponent in the double season of 2025.

Holly Fischer Had a strong weekend when she went 2-0 at the top singles place, including delivering the Clinching point against the Yale Bulldogs.

Had a strong weekend when she went 2-0 at the top singles place, including delivering the Clinching point against the Yale Bulldogs. The duo of the captains of Rachel Arbitman And Angel you Continue their impressive doubles this weekend, with 2-0 to improve to 9-2 of the year.

And Continue their impressive doubles this weekend, with 2-0 to improve to 9-2 of the year. Kavya Karra played consistently during her second -year campaign, so that the crust has been in both singles and double winning with 20 and 19 respectively.

played consistently during her second -year campaign, so that the crust has been in both singles and double winning with 20 and 19 respectively. Harvard has an impressive 31-10 advantage in the all time series versus Columbia.

The Crimson will want to avenge a loss for the Lions earlier this season, because with a score of 4-1 it fell in the semi-final of the ECAC championship.

Harvard has also been historically dominant against the Big Red, which has only fallen five times in 51 meetings.

When the two teams give up this Sunday, Harvard wants to win his 10one Right to Cornell. Next up With an outright title, the Crimson would take its ticket to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season. The late season starts the weekend of 2 May on the campuses of the Top 16 teams in the Nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2025/4/17/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-closes-regular-season-on-the-road-versus-columbia-cornell.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos