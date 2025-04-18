By Erica Spencer

While my term ends in the school committee, I could share many reflections on my three years as a representative of Manchester. Under this: my in -depth pride to be part of this special community, my gratitude for collaborating with such committed committee members and my genuine disappointment that despite our collective efforts we have not yet conceived any of the formidable challenges that our schools are confronted with, we have not yet overcome. During my term of office I am both surprised and dismissed about how quickly wrong information spreads, so that unnecessary departments within our community are created, between residents of Manchester and Essex and students. Although I have always argued for data -driven decisions, I have learned that even objective data can be interpreted in various ways to support opposite points of view. In today's data-rich environment it is tempting to believe that answers to complex problems-such as the right school budget financing in the details, as long as we dig deep enough. My experience has shown that although transparency remains of vital importance, we also have to develop a shared concept of the structural deficit that influences the city departments, in particular our public school districts. As city meetings approach in both cities, I am often asked to share insights from my term of office to help our community make informed decisions about these critical matters:

Ask: What is Proposition 2.5?

Answer: Proposition 2 ½ Imposes A MUNICIPAL BUCKGET CEILING THAT CREATES INTERENT CHAMLENSS FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS FOR Two Primary Reasons: (1) Since the 1980S, School Responsibilities have expanded dramatically to Include Safety TheSmety Thehealses Law was passed, and (2) Critical Budget Components – Personnel, Special Education, and Insurance – Consistently Outpace the 2.5% Annual Cap. As a result, most school districts are confronted annually with a mathematical security of a budget deficit.

Q: Is this problem specific for Mersd?

A: This issue affects school districts in Massachusetts. Every year, most districts are confronted with the same dilemma: implement creative budgeteductions or ask municipal help to close financing gaps. These “corrections” usually come through municipal reserves, new growth metals or proposition 2½. With an override, voters can approve a budget increase that is larger than the levy limit. According to historical patterns, 20-50 school districts in Massachusetts are looking over in a certain year. Many communities use a “override cycle” in which they are looking for a transfer every 3-7 years to close the structural shortage of a consistent, predictable basis. Since the regionalization, our cities have used reserves, surplus capacity or SC, or the SC has reduced the budget to meet the limits of the city to prevent the voters from being asked for an override. The last override for Mersd was Manchester in 2005 in Essex and 2016.

Q: What are the most important components of the Mersd budget?

A: Many residents have told me that trying to understand the $ 30,000+ budget of the district. The reality is that only three cost categories include more than 80 percent of the budget: staff (61%), insurance/benefits (23%) and from district education and transport to meet the needs of special education (6%). These percentages vary somewhat from year to year, but the core budget drivers rise consistently with rates of more than 4% per year – sometimes considerably higher – and emphasize why Prop creates 2 ½ continuous financial challenges.

Moreover, these costs are largely contractual and are negotiated well before a certain budget cycle. The district cannot unilaterally change existing contracts, but during the negotiations the Due Diligence district performs and assesses comparable referers of comparable districts to ensure that our compensation and benefit structures remain appropriate and competitive.

Q: What is the average growth rate of Mersd's budget?

A: Between 2017-2025, the average growth rate of the Mersd-Operational budget was 3.11% per year. To achieve this growth in the light of rising costs, Mersd made internal reductions, re -allocated resources and legal staff. The district has also used considerable (and increasing) amounts of reserves to reduce the assessment to the cities. The total FY26 business budget is $ 32,597,141, an increase of 7.83% compared to FY25.

Q: District registration has fallen, why does the costs still rise?

A: The registration of students has fallen 23% since 2012, mainly as a result of a national decrease in birth rates after the 2008 financial crisis. In response, the district eliminated around 15 full -time positions during this period. Two factors complicate this image, however: (1) Although the total registration has decreased, legally mandatory special educational services have increased considerably, so that some of the reductions are compensated, and (2) there is no 1: 1 relationship between registrations and personnel needs. A classroom of 14 third classes, for example, essentially requires the same sources (teacher and space) as a classroom of 22. The Good News: the latest registration study projects of the Massachusetts Building Authority that has stabilized the registration and it will probably remain stable.

Q: I don't want my tax money to be in a reserve fund. Why did I hear that district reserves are so high?

A: The school committee responded to this care by publishing reserves for the past three years. Following recommendations from our auditors, we have implemented a formal reserve policy this year, which determines a target reserve of 8%, whereby the municipal reserve policy of Manchester is reflected, as well as general guidelines from comparable districts. For the FY26 budget, the Commission assigned $ 600,000 to general reserves, which brought us under the purpose of the reserve policy, but helped in reducing the considerable assessment sent to our cities. The use of reserves for operating costs creates numerous challenges: it can affect the loan capacity and creditworthiness of the district, it reduces the ability of the district to respond to unexpected financial requirements, such as mandatory special education or changes in federal financing and, the most critical, it worsens structural shortage. Next year, the district will almost certainly not be placed $ 600,000+ in the direction of the operational budget, that the school committee and the community will offer the challenge to identify sustainable financing solutions to close this gap.

Q: What is the following?

A: Manchester's voters will be asked to approve this budget with a majority of votes during the city meeting on 28 April. Essex voters will be asked to approve a transfer to finance the schools, which requires a majority voice during the city meeting on 5 May and a majority of votes at the vote on 12 May. If the mood does not pass in any of the two communities, the school committee will consider whether the unforeseen plan of the superintendent will be passed on or to return the original budget or a revised budget to the cities for reconsideration

Q: What is the unforeseen plan?

A: If the FY26 budget does not pass at city level, the district is confronted with a projected deficit of more than $ 2.1 million. In order to reduce the budget with this amount, the school committee should make deep cuts on programs and staff, including the reduction of more than 10 teachers, the implementation of half days every Wednesday at elementary level, the elimination of high school's head school and a district reduction of available technology and support programs. Together, these reductions will cause prolonged pressure on academic quality, student support and extracurricular suppression and they would mark a serious deviation from Mersd's long -term approach to thoughtful, stable growth and continuous improvement.

Q: WHat is the prognosis that goes ahead?

A: Regardless of whether budget reductions are being implemented this year, even substantial, such as the proposed Rampplan-deficiency, the district is confronted with an inevitably structural shortage that requires long-term solutions. Mathematics is simple: the most important district costs grow faster than what our tax limit enables us to increase income. This gap will only become larger if the school committee removes reserves from the operational budget, as many expect. Although these financial challenges are important, they are not insurmountable if we approach them with strategic planning and community involvement. I moved to this city 15 years ago for our exceptional public schools. Although my three children under five when we arrived – almost finished their education, I remain convinced that strong public schools are the backbone of our community. They not only determine educational results, but also our ownership values, community identity and future prosperity. Short -term reductions can tackle immediate budget gaps, but only cooperating, progressive solutions will retain the educational quality that our city makes special. By investing in our education system, we not only support students – we cherish the basis that keeps our entire community dynamic, attractive and financially healthy for the coming generations.