Florida High School Main football coach accused of voyeurism, inappropriate behavior towards students

Bartow, Fla. A teacher who is also the main football coach at Bartow High School is accused of voyeurism and inappropriate behavior towards students, according to the Sheriffs Office of Polk County.

The Sheriffs office said Thursday Tyler Eden31, was arrested for accusation of lusty violation against a student by an authority figure, lusty and voluptuous touch of a small and voyeurism.

According to the Sheriffs office, an investigation began on April 2 after a parent said her daughter met Eden to do extracurricular work for service hours in the community.

Detectives learned that Eden had asked the student to help with athletic chores in the dressing room to earn service times.

The Sheriffs office said that Eden talks to the girl during this time about a teacher who wanted sex with him in the dressing room.

When the student Eden said she didn't want to talk about that, he told the student that he was married, but still wanted to do sexual activities with the teacher, a press release said.

The next day the student helped Eden to break down boxes when her coat was caught and the zipper broke, according to representatives.

The girl asked Eden for a T-shirt to cover herself and Eden responded by reaching out and to completely zip her jacket that the Sheriffs office said.

Delegates said the girl told him she felt uncomfortable because she didn't wear a shirt under the jacket.

Eden repeatedly tried to repair the jacket, but eventually gave her a T-shirt. The victim entered a separate dressing room area to change. When she turned around, he stood right behind her and looked at her. He then complimented her bra and repeatedly told her that there were no cameras, the Sheriffs office said.

The student told Eden that she felt uncomfortable and he asked her not to report him, said delegates. She informed her parents about the incident later that evening and it was passed on to the school the next day, officials said.

School managers heard of the incident and Eden asked about it, said delegates. For the first time, Eden told the school that he gave the girl a T-shirt, but when he was informed that he was placed on administrative leave, he offered to admit something and told the school that he was trying to help her repair her zits, the Sheriffs office said.

Detectives also learned that two other girls, both students, experienced similar incidents with Eden.

According to the Sheriffs office, a girl said that there were no cameras in the changing rooms and how it would be easy to do certain things there. She also said he told her that, according to officials, another teacher wanted sex with him in the dressing room.

The other girl said she was asked by Eden what she wanted to do after her graduation and she told him that she wanted to become an obstetrician/gynecologist, said delegates. He then replied that he would be a good gynecologist and used rough and graphic language to explain why, said the Sheriffs office.

It is unconsciously that an educator and coach would have this kind of behavior with students. This person has shown that he cannot be trusted and deserves to face justice for his actions. We praise the Sheriffs office of Polk County for their thorough research and for taking action to protect students, said Superintendent Fred Heid of Polk County in a statement.