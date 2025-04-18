Sports
Florida High School Main football coach accused of voyeurism, inappropriate behavior towards students
Bartow, Fla. A teacher who is also the main football coach at Bartow High School is accused of voyeurism and inappropriate behavior towards students, according to the Sheriffs Office of Polk County.
The Sheriffs office said Thursday Tyler Eden31, was arrested for accusation of lusty violation against a student by an authority figure, lusty and voluptuous touch of a small and voyeurism.
According to the Sheriffs office, an investigation began on April 2 after a parent said her daughter met Eden to do extracurricular work for service hours in the community.
Detectives learned that Eden had asked the student to help with athletic chores in the dressing room to earn service times.
The Sheriffs office said that Eden talks to the girl during this time about a teacher who wanted sex with him in the dressing room.
When the student Eden said she didn't want to talk about that, he told the student that he was married, but still wanted to do sexual activities with the teacher, a press release said.
The next day the student helped Eden to break down boxes when her coat was caught and the zipper broke, according to representatives.
The girl asked Eden for a T-shirt to cover herself and Eden responded by reaching out and to completely zip her jacket that the Sheriffs office said.
Delegates said the girl told him she felt uncomfortable because she didn't wear a shirt under the jacket.
Eden repeatedly tried to repair the jacket, but eventually gave her a T-shirt. The victim entered a separate dressing room area to change. When she turned around, he stood right behind her and looked at her. He then complimented her bra and repeatedly told her that there were no cameras, the Sheriffs office said.
The student told Eden that she felt uncomfortable and he asked her not to report him, said delegates. She informed her parents about the incident later that evening and it was passed on to the school the next day, officials said.
School managers heard of the incident and Eden asked about it, said delegates. For the first time, Eden told the school that he gave the girl a T-shirt, but when he was informed that he was placed on administrative leave, he offered to admit something and told the school that he was trying to help her repair her zits, the Sheriffs office said.
Detectives also learned that two other girls, both students, experienced similar incidents with Eden.
According to the Sheriffs office, a girl said that there were no cameras in the changing rooms and how it would be easy to do certain things there. She also said he told her that, according to officials, another teacher wanted sex with him in the dressing room.
The other girl said she was asked by Eden what she wanted to do after her graduation and she told him that she wanted to become an obstetrician/gynecologist, said delegates. He then replied that he would be a good gynecologist and used rough and graphic language to explain why, said the Sheriffs office.
It is unconsciously that an educator and coach would have this kind of behavior with students. This person has shown that he cannot be trusted and deserves to face justice for his actions. We praise the Sheriffs office of Polk County for their thorough research and for taking action to protect students, said Superintendent Fred Heid of Polk County in a statement.
Copyright 2025 by WKMG Clickorlando – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2025/04/17/florida-high-school-head-football-coach-accused-of-voyeurism-inappropriate-conduct-toward-students/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The technological industry fears that Donald Trumps will exchange a war that hinders us the domination of the AI
- The American strikes on the oil port held by the Houthi rebels of Yemen kill dozens, injuring more than 100 others, say the Houthis
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.
- A milestone for table tennis: Olympic recognition and a boost for women's sports development