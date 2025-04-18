Sports
NHL Buyouts: Insight into the process and potential crack -candidates
While the Seattle Kraken delivered their last game of a disappointing season 2024-25, the focus is now running to low season. Team President and CEO Tod Leiweke hinted during a “moved” summer during a recent seasonal card holder. One of the many threatening questions about the team of the following seasons is how it can improve. There has been a lot of speculation in the market that general manager Ron Francis Buyouts will perform that he has not yet done with Seattle. So what would this look like if he decided to use this option?
Philipp Grubauer and Andre Burakovsky have both turned up in that speculation, so we will use their contracts to understand the consequences. To be clear, this article does not argue for losing their job. Instead, we want to explain how NHL Buyouts work, mathematics behind them and what alternatives exist before they dive or a buy -out is useful for both players.
How the NHL -Buyout -process works
Timing
Buyouts are only allowed during a specific window: ends from 15 June or 48 hours after the final of Stanley Cup (which is later) and ending on June 30. In the past five seasons, the cup was awarded between June 13 and June 26.
Exemptions
Before a buy -out can occur, the player must be placed on unconditional exemptions. According to CBA Article 13.23:
“Unconditional distance statements are required for purchasing or mutual termination of a players' contract.”
The exemptions last 24 hours, so that other NHL teams can claim the player. Although a player -oriented player has never been claimed, there is a technical possibility. Players with clauses without movement cannot be waived and can therefore not be bought out unless they abandon that clause.
Age and term
The amount that a team owes a player in a buy -out depends on the age of the player at the time of the buy -out. Here is how it breaks:
- 26 and older: two -thirds of the remaining salary, evenly smoothed over twice the remaining contract period
- 25 and younger: a third of the remaining salary, evenly smoothed over twice the remaining contract period
Buyout formula for annual cap hit
To calculate the actual cap that hit the team during a buy -out, the following formula is used:
Cap hit = AAV (annual salary buyout payment)
Every year salary means the real dollars owing to the player, while the AAV is the players cap.
Buyout Math: a Grubauer -Case Study
Here is a breakdown using the Philipp Grubauer contract as an example:
- 2025-26 AAW: $ 5.9 million | Salary: $ 6 mm
- 2026-27 AAW: $ 5.9 million | Salary: $ 4.5 million
- Total salary owes: $ 10.1 million
The average previous value (AAV) is calculated by the total value of the contract on average during the full duration. The actual salary reflects what the player is paid every season and can vary year to year. Insight into this difference is essential when calculating the impact of a buy -out.
In 33 years old, Grubauer would be two -thirds of his remaining $ 10.1 million salary $ 6.73 million evenly over four years, which is twice the remaining term of his contract, $ 1.68 million per season.
Although the annual cap -hit is reduced, the fine remains twice the remaining contract term and in this case, the team still has to acquire a replacement goalkeeper, which adds further costs to the comparison.
Alternatives to a buy -out
1. Buried in the AHL
A team can abandon and assign a player to the AHL. Because of the Wade Rule RuleOnly $ 1.15 million is exempt from the salary limit. The rest stays in the books:
- 2025-26- $ 4.75 million CAP hit, $ 1.15 million savings
- 2026-27- $ 4.75 million CAP hit, $ 1.15 million savings
Grubauer would remain available as an injury replacement if buried in the AHL, offering the organizational depth. This setup gives the Kraken a safety net in the event of injuries at the NHL level. Seattle used a similar structure with Chris Driedger, who played the AHL after repairing an injury but still under contract and able to step in if necessary. An advantage for this approach is that the CAP -hit lasts only two years, instead of four under a buy -out, although the annual hit is higher. This approach would require the cracking to acquire another back -up goalkeeper, which contributes to the overall costs but the retention of the veteran depth within the organization.
2. Play out the contract
De Kraken was able to hold Grubauer until 2026-27 with the full cap of $ 5.9 million per season. Although this is the most cost -effective approach on paper, it depends on a return to the form of a goalkeeper who still has a season with a higher than a .900 savings percentage with the Kraken. To his honor, Grubauer showed signs of improvement since a stint in the AHL, with a 3-2 with a .915 savings percentage about his last five performances. By keeping him, the need to immediately acquire a new backup is avoided and the Kraken suggests to re -assess a buy -out after next season if necessary. However, if he is struggling again, finding a capable replacement mid -season can be more difficult than securing a low season.
3. Mutual termination
Although rare, mutual terminations have occurred. Brandon Saad ended his contract with St. Louis Blues and ran away from $ 5.43 million to sign a one -year -old $ 1.5 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. De Kraken also used this approach, whereby Michal Kempnys' contract is mutually terminated after he had not made the team out of the training camp and chose to return to Europe. These examples are unusual and situational.
Grubauer, on the other hand, owes $ 10.1 million, so it is difficult to see someone running away from that kind of money.
What to do with Grubauer?
Grubauer is currently the backup of Joey Daccord. If purchased, the cracking would need a replacement. Of the 13 goalkeepers who become unlimited agents, only four placed a savings percentage above .900 last season. The average AAV among this group is around $ 2.31 million; For the simplicity, good $ 2.5 million for an NHL -Back -Up goal defender and use that figure when comparing the financial impact of a buy -out, burial the contract or retaining Grubauer.
Comparison of options
Keeping Grubauer is the cheapest option, but continuing with a goalkeeper of Sub.900 cannot help improve Seattle. Buried his cap -hit offers flexibility and coverage, but has a higher annual cap -hit. If the cracking can find a reliable backup in the range of $ 1 $ 1.5 million, burial the contract can become a more attractive option. The most practical path, however, seems to be a buy -out that would offer some savings and effectively end the Grubauer era in Seattle.
A second case study: Burakovsky
Burakovsky has the understood, but his recent chemistry with Shane Wright and Jared McCann complicates business. Here is his buy -out math:
Burakovsky finished with 37 points and had 15 in his last 20 games. Finding a similar productive replacement can cost more than its current $ 5.5 million AAV.
Only three UFA -Wingers under the age of 30 amounted to 37 points: Mitch Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boesall will probably recommend higher salaries. Jani Nyman has already emerged as a strong internal option and has positioned himself for a place on the Roster. However, a top-nree forward position should open to protect itself for a normal ice age. Although his 41-point pace over 12 games is encouraging, it is not an important upgrade about the production of Burakovskys 2024-25. The real risk is that if Nyman does not run the ground, the crack could be in a different season without a meaningful offensive improvement.
Burakovsky could stay with the team as an insurance policy. It offers scheduling stability and offers reliable depth in case of injuries or if other players, such as Nyman, do not meet expectations.
With the 62-point pace of Burakovsky towards the end of the season, it is possible that he could generate trade interests. This is where a buy -out becomes a coin flip. De Kraken only had one 60-point player Jared McCannduring the 2024-25 season. Losing a score ahead such as Burakovsky, especially in an area that the team actively tries to improve, can restore the attack unless a clear upgrade is protected.
Last thoughts
Buyouts offer short-term savings at the expense of long-term cap-hits. The extra costs of a replacement player often cancel the savings. Nevertheless, they free roster spots and may be necessary if Seattle wants to recover.
With the salary cap that rises to $ 95.5 million, the Front Office of Kraken has options. Now that you know how buyouts work, what would you do? Would you buy, buried or hold on players such as Grubauer and Burakovsky?
|
Sources
