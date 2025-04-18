Sports
Ut Austin's Bilal UD Din leads a cricket revival on campus
Cricket is not something that you associate with American College Athletics, but for Bilal Ud Din, it's not just a sports- it's a movement. Bilal, as captain of the Texas Cricket Club at the University of Texas, tries to transform the sports culture of his university.
Bilal, from Pakistan and now lives in Houston, is a pre-media student at Ut Austin and loves Cricket. His love story with Cricket started as a child and played with friends and neighbors in the back garden. He would see that people play friendly matches and on TV, and that came closer to the sport.
I started playing when my friend's father organized Games, Bilal remembers. Then my neighbor participated and it just became part of life. When I saw the Pakistan game doing, I once wanted to play professionally.
Build a team
Cricket has not been so much visible sport in the US, and that is what Bilal and his friends want to change. After they realized that cricket is nowhere to be found on their university campus, despite having the buzzing sounds from other sports such as basketball and football, they took matters into their own hands.
Together they launched the Texas Cricket Club (TCC) and quickly developed into a community.
The club now has more than 300 members in just two years, including students with different cultural and racial backgrounds.
We started because we saw cricket omitted, Bilal explains. Now we have every type of student together. It brought people together in a way that I did not expect.
Practice
Starting a cricket club in a country or university that has no history of the sport is a huge challenge.
The equipment and other requirements for a tournament can be a major financial tension. TCC started a GoFundMe campaign and raised money for equipment. This effort attracted the attention of a local cricket facility, which offered free access to their indoor training room.
We are from casual games to representing UT Austin in national competitions, says Bilal. It has been an incredible journey.
More than a Teama family
According to Bilal, their greatest strength is their unity and team spirit. We don't let internal fights happen, he says. We cheer each other, support each other when mistakes take place. That energy keeps us going, even under pressure.
When asked for the player to pay attention to the team, Babar chose Rishabh. It has really grown and it shows what is possible when we support each other.
Challenges on and next to the field
Bilal and his friends had to face many obstacles on their way to recent success. Although cricket wins popularity in the US, it still lacks the institutional support that other sports enjoy.
Sometimes it was told that we cannot play on certain fields, Bilal shares. They say we can hurt someone or that the space is reserved. That kind of pushback makes it difficult to grow.
Bilal, however, sticks to the hope that his university will eventually build a dedicated cricket field, as other institutions have started to do.
Inspiration on and next to the field
When asked about his favorite cricket personality, Bilal only had one answer in mind: Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive Batting style and fearless attitude on the cricket field.
Bilal admires the passion, excitement and energy that Shahid Afridi brought to the field and inspired millions of young cricket fans around the world.
As far as leadership is concerned, Bilal only looks up to Imran Khannot for leading Pakistan to his historical victory in Cricket World Cup from 1992, but also for his transition from sport to politics.
Look forward
The Texas Cricket Club enters the College Cricket League as one of the youngest teams in the tournament, but with a lot of heart and ambition.
We just want to give it our best, says Bilal. And maybe open uts eyes for how much cricket grows here.
Bilal is optimistic about the future of Cricket in the US, especially after their recent participation in the T20 World Cup and the recording of the sport in the La Olympics 2028. Five years ago there was only one lecture tournament. Now there are many. The growth has been huge.
Even while he sets his sights at the medical school, Bilal does not intend to leave Cricket. I keep playing in local competitions wherever I go. It is the best way to de -stress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/around-cricket-feed-page/breaking-boundaries-with-bat-and-ball-ut-austin-s-bilal-ud-din-leads-a-cricket-revival-on-campus-01js2spj24w9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Womens Tennis Falls to Etsu in Socon Quarterfinales
- The technological industry fears that Donald Trumps will exchange a war that hinders us the domination of the AI
- The American strikes on the oil port held by the Houthi rebels of Yemen kill dozens, injuring more than 100 others, say the Houthis
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested a US citizenship interview
- Jutarnji List – The beauty of the Croatian roots married a prince in front of 5000 people: here is how to live a year after her marriage
- Trump expects to visit England and visit King Charles in September.