



Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is angry about Virginia Cavaliers' football program for offering his player bags in the transfer portal. After the portal was reopened on Wednesday for the spring cycle, UvA apparently was active to add to his secondary for the autumn season. Tony Elliott and De Hoos have been so aggressive with the money they offer players that Sanders themselves had no choice but to call them for his team. It is clear that the Cavaliers are Defensive Back Carter Stoutmire after Colorado. Carter was offered a bag, Sanders said in the video below. What is the school that you offered the bag? Virginia, Stoutmire answered. Virginia, you have to stop, Sanders then said to the camera. I'll let you have one. I don't say anything about it. Come on. Come on. We let you have one. What Sanders means exactly, let's have one, is uncertain. Perhaps De Hoos have been in contact with a Colorado player in the portal and they can be an obligation in a row. Perhaps only conversations happen behind closed doors. In particular, Stoutmire did not enter the portal. Of course, in this era of college sports and for that contact between players and programs is done via Back channels before athletes enter the portal. If what Sanders says is true, Virginia is hardly a unique case. What this indicates is that UvA plays the game very much in the transfer portal. The program has legitimate zero/income sharing and are willing to spend a big way to get to players who can help to win something that the Athletic Program and The Fanbase are desperate. Apparently, Stoutmire will not be part of that group. But Virginia seems to be Radar on Dion and the rest of the university football balls, and that means something.

