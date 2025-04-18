



Providence, RI Brown Women's Hockey announced his 2024-25 team Awards that were awarded on Wednesday (April 16) on her annual team banquet. Brown Women's Hockey announced his 2024-25 team Awards that were awarded on Wednesday (April 16) on her annual team banquet. In addition to prices, the Senior Class was donated white sweaters and received the first -year class brown sweaters. The traditional white briefs are given to seniors who graduate from Brown, while first-year student athletes received brown letter sweaters. All prizes that were awarded on the banquet were voted by the team. Team MVP Monique Lyons

Monique Lyons was named Team MVP after having had a fantastic first season at College Hill. Lyons was named All-Spescho Rookie Team and to the ECAC All-smokie team after he had led Brown in goals (14) and points (24). Most improved price Rory Edwards ” Victoria Damiani And Avery Saba The most improved price was a three -way draw in between Rory Edwards ” Victoria Damiani And Avery Saba . Edwards shone as the goalkeeper of the Bears and placed a 12-8-2 record with a 2.23 goals against average EN .921 savings percentage. The second year was named ECAC goalkeeper of the week on January 28 and February 11. Damiani skated this season on the line of defense for the bears and closed the season with goal and six assists. Saba took three goals in her first season, while he played on the forward line in all 30 games. Tara Mounsey Award Cameron Sikich The Tara Mounsey Award, awarded to the best defensive player, was awarded to Cameron Sikich . For the third consecutive season, Sikich was proclaimed Eer-Iivy and this season was named ECAC defender of the week twice. Sikich had 17 points and led the team with 48 blocked shots during the season. Alli McMillan (Unsung Hero) Award Abby Hancock The Alli McMillan price is awarded to the player whose efforts have been crucial for the success of the team, but not often recognized from a statistical perspective. Hancock was a mainstay for De Beren, this season skated in 29 of the 30 games and registered her first career goal against Harvard. Panda -cup Jess Ciarrocchi The Panda Cup, awarded annually to that member of the ICE Hockey team of Brown Women, who has demonstrated an excellent team spirit, good sports feeling and dedication in the past season to play ice hockey. Ciarrocchi closed the season with five goals, two assists and 23 blocked shots during the season. Brown University Sports Foundation

The Brown University Sports Foundation (Busf) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a crucial role in improving the student athlete experience. This may be possible through philanthropic support of our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Yourgift through the sports foundation can immediately influence the brown bears of today, so that they can excel in the classroom in the classroom, in the classroom, and, more importantly, in the community. Click onhereTo find out more about how you support the bears. Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last@Brownu_bearson X and@Brownu_bearsOn Instagram. PretendBrownubearson Facebook and subscribe to theBrownathleticsYoutube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2025/4/17/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-hosts-end-of-year-banquet-announces-team-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos