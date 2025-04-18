



Friday 4one April saw the official launch of the Norfolk Cricket Foundation as a charity company at the Nest (Norwich City Community Sports Foundation). The morning bought more than 40 people who consist of sponsors, stakeholders, partners, managers and staff as the foundation unveiled the new brand and strategic 4-year provincial plan a game for everyone 2025-2028. The event also welcomed 60 children of Drayton Infant School and 20 people from the Norwich Walket Center, while the foundation showed two examples of the many cricket programs for the community that take place every week. The new 4-year-old Countywide plan has a clear focus to make Cricket a game for me, you and everyone and builds on the previous inspiring generation strategy that ran from 2020 to 2024. The new ambitious plan is intended to bring Cricket to new places, new people, new people, new people, new people, new people, new people, new people, new people, new people and to create a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in Norfolk through the power of Cricket. The strategy has a clear focus to grow, maintain and improve the core of the game, as well as the status of the charity to make cricket accessible to new people and communities. It is supported by four core values; Run on respect, hugging pleasure, belonging to it and progress with Doel that corresponds to the ECB core values. Chairman of the Norfolk Cricket Foundation, Jane Hannah Is enthusiastic about the future of cricket in Norfolk in the coming 4 years on a solid foundation of club, competition and school cricket, now it's time to grow the Norfolk cricket community by showing that Cricket is a game for everyone. This will not happen overnight, and we are committed to a long -term strategy in which we challenge perceptions of the game, build meaningful partnerships and relationships, find new places to play and to expand our already striving cricket community to be diverse and inclusive. We will continue to support the core recreational cricket in Norfolk, which remains in a healthy state and has to go out for the thousands of people who devote so many hours, so much passion and dedication to creating cricket environments and opportunities in the province for people to play. Lewis Denmark, director of Cricket Development It is determined to ensure that the new strategy has a positive effect on the lives of people in Norfolk We have a dedicated development team that is supported by a progressive, diverse group of managers who are all aimed to help us deliver this strategy in the next four years. We want to give as many people as possible the chance to pick up a bat and ball in the coming four years. This new strategy plan contains a framework for how we will continue this, but to achieve our ambitions, we need the support of our great stakeholders who are already involved in Cricket and those with whom we are not yet involved. Cricket is a game that can influence communities, bring people together and change lives. We look forward to working with you to bring this plan to life. Norfolk Cricket Foundation wants to thank every person, stakeholder, sponsor and partner who contributed to this, but would like to express special thanks to Foster's solicitors for their legal support and naked marketing for their support with the new branding. End

