Georgia Football projected defensive depth card after 2025 spring training

The spring practice of Athens is now in the books for the Georgia Bulldogs, as the team held G-Day last Saturday.

The team practiced a little more than two hours and gave Kirby Smart enough to consider while the Bulldogs will enter the summer months.

We have a lot of work to do in terms of outside season and we get ourselves where we have to be for next year, but many of the mid -years were given valuable minutes, Smart said. I can remember that it went with the three and four in the middle of the years, and now it seems that more of them are going with the two. That is precisely the way of university football.

So enthusiastic about the work we had and I am looking forward to progress that we make in the autumn camp and the next season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymurmzdc-hg

The next time Georgia steps in Sanford Stadium with fans in the stands, this will do this for the season opening match against Marshall on August 30.

Although there is still a long way to go between now and the first match of the 2025 season, Smart knows more about his team after the conclusion of spring training.

The defense had a strong start of the afternoon and limited the Georgia attack to just one touchdown in the first half.

The show is even more impressive when you consider that Georgia was in Christian Miller, Gabe Harris and Daylen Everette without at least three starters. All three are expected before the start of the autumn camp.

Below is our view of where things are on the depth card that comes from spring practice.

Georgia football depth graph, projected starters

Defensive tackle

Christian Miller (Jr.) Jordan Hall (R-Soph.), Xzavier McLeod (R-Soph.), Elia Griffin (Fr.) Nasir Johnson (R-Fr.), Jordan Thomas (R-Fr.)

Neustackle

Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod Starts to consider (rf.)

Defensive end

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Fr.) Justin Greene (R-Fr.) Jayden-Jamal Hanne (R-Fr.)

Analysis: Smart acknowledged how young this group is after G-Day. Not doing Miller, Georgias Most Veteran Player in the position, will do that. He should be good to go at the start of autumn exercise after labrum operation.

Hall, McLeod and Jonah-Ajoyne all played in the spring game, while Griffin Validated a lot of the immediate hype around the 5-star first-year student.

This group has a very high ceiling. The question with the defensive line room is if it comes in by the time Georgia enters the Dik of SECS game.

Outside Linebacker:

Gabe Harris (Jr.) Quintavius ​​Johnson (Soph.) Kris Jones (R-Fr.) Isaiah Gibson (Fr.), Chase Linton (Fr.), Darren Ikinnagbon (Fr.)

Analysis: Just like Miller, Harris is the older statesman of the Buitenlinebacker room and missed spring training when he recovered from Labrum surgery. Harris could slide to the defensive end in certain looks, but given the state of this room, he is the top option at the Linebacker outside.

Johnson got considerable work with the first team defense, something he really needed. He left the spring game with an ankle injury, but it is not expected that it will go aside in the long term.

Jones made the switch from Binnen Linebacker to external Linebacker during the spring training. Given how busy the external Linebacker room is, it can help him give a path to playing time.

Gibson, Linton and Ikkinnagbon all have high ceilings, but they would never come in and are fully formed products to start their university career.

Due to the inexperience at this location, BuitenLinebacker is the top priority of Georgias in the Veer transfer portal. A veteran could help this group enormously.

Inside Linebacker:

Mac:

CJ Allen (Jr.) Justin Williams (Soph.) I also kruh (Fr.)

Money:

Raylen Wilson (Jr.) Chris Cole (Soph.) Zayden Walker (Fr.)

Analysis: Comes from G-Day, this is perhaps Georgias Best Position Group.

Allen and Wilson offer veteran leadership to the group, while they still have room to grow.

Williams may have been the best player in uniform, while Cole seems to build a full-Freshman season. He may have more raw potential than in the Georgia Team 2025.

Glenn Schumanns in the Linebacker room is located on the Sweet Spot of possession of high -quality depth while they still have the advantage to improve. This group can be scary for Georgia in 2025.

Cornerback:

Right cornerback:

Daylen Everette (Sr.) Dominick Kelly (Fr.) OndRe Evans (R-Fr.)

Left Cornerback:

Daniel Harris (Jr.) Ellis Robinson (R-Fr.), Demello Jones (R-Fr.) Jontae Gilbert (Fr.)

Analysis: Everette was limited this spring when he recovered from Hernia operation. But it was his fourth spring training with the team and he is one of the most experienced players.

Regarding the other cornerback place, not much has changed during the spring training. Harris, Robinson and Jones all had their moments and impressed the coaching staff. It was probably always the case, but the position -struggle continues in the fall.

Kelly was a pleasant surprise in the spring game, came up with an interception and forced a pass break -up. Although he may not take into account Georgias's immediate plans at Cornerback, it is encouraging for the future of the program.

Free safety:

KJ BOLDEN (Soph.) Chris Peal (R-Soph.) Jaylan Morgan (Fr.)

Strong safety:

Jacorey Thomas (Sr.) Zion Branch (Jr.) Todd Robinson (Fr.), Reseasn Dinkins (Fr.)

Star:

Joenel Aguero (Jr.) Adrian Maddox (Sr.) Kyron Jones (R-Soph.) Jaden Harris (Jr.)

Analysis: BOLDEN is a lock to start with safety for Georgia while he will enter his second year in the program.

Despite the addition of newcomers in the branch, Maddox and Harris, it seems as if veterans Thomas and Aguero have the inside to start. Branch and Maddox both flashed during G-Day, so they expect to continue to insist on a large playing time as they get used to the Georgia system more.

Punter:

Brett Thorson (Sr.) Drew Miller (R-Fr.)

Kicker:

Peyton Woodring (Jr.) Liam Badger (Sr.)

Snapper:

Beau Gardner (Sr.) Will Snellings (R-Soph.)

Analysis: Miller becomes much more important in the event that Thorson is not 100 percent ready to go at the start of the season. The Redshirt first-year student, who started in the Notre Dame game, had an impressive 64-Yard point on G-Day.

Woodring is one of the best kickers in the country and has converted both field goal attempts on G-Day.