Between the lines: another NCHC champion … What does it mean? : College Hockeynieuws













Through Adam Wodon/Managing editor (@chn-adam-wodon))

So the NCHC has won another National Championship. What does it mean?

The tendency to concentrate at which conference is “better” is often exaggerated. We tend to spend too much energy on it, while it really is the individual teams that matter.

But it is true that schools that are equivalent in how they work have the tendency to cluster in the same conference. It is therefore a tidy way to summarize how different groups of similar operations manage their programs.

In the meantime, no Big Ten schools have won a national championship since that competition began. If you bring it back to 2012-13, which is now 12 national championships, the ECAC has won three, Hockey East has two and NCHC the other seven. And since 2016 it is seven out of nine.

It is of course not only limited to the Big Ten. If you look at teams that usually load on the first round NHL -picks, Boston College and Boston University are also in that category. Neither of them also won in that time frame.

Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald recently pointed out that nine of the last 10 most striking players of the NCAA tournament have not been -well -known free agents.

Let's say it differently … No team that trusts one or more “one-and-doe” type players has won a national championship. You could ever say, but in 1986 Michigan State Joe had Murphy in his national championship team. Of course it also had a countless other high-end upperclasses. Different era, not comparable.

But what is it?

Firstly, it must be said that recent NCHC National Champions are not exactly Little Sisters of the Poor. It is not as if CCA and Atlantic teams are winning championships. Quinnipiac recently won, but ECAC teams have generally had difficulty since the pandemic. Hockey East teams such as Providence and Umass get their share of high-end trekking choices, just like Denver, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth.

Secondly, it is not as if Big Ten teams hurt. Many have made the frozen four and come close to National Championships, just like Bu and BC. These teams are a hair away from titles, otherwise this would be a different conversation.

So there is a risk to blow this out of proportion.

Another warning here is that we are in a brand new world, even compared to two years ago. The landscape is in constant flux.

Early after the big school hockey schism, I certainly thought that the Big ten schools were struggling to find the right balance of players. As university hockey became more popular and could attract more high-end players, those players naturally went to the Blue-Blood schools. It was hard to say no. But becoming increasingly popular and attracting players also meant that it was the kind of players who left early, which disturbed the schedule. Even as recently as the last National Championship of Boston College in 2012, the Eagles retained at least three years of players. It was very rare to be less than that, even for future NHL stars.

The One-and-Done era started in many ways with Jack Eichel in 2015, and that BU team came to a title OH-ZO-Close, to eventually fail to fall short of a Providence team that was very built as the NCHC champion of recent vintage. The same could be said for the Umass team of 2021, which was Postmakar.

These programs that attract a lot of talent from the first round and pursue them from the American national program-of-the-year-olds over the years to find a better balance, not to mention any coaching transition. And see, they have at least frozen four. Michigan State, BU, Minnesota had much older, larger players on their schedules this year.

But now we are here with even newer differences in the landscape-the wide open transfer situation, zero money and imminent income exchange. This Pheonmena is still growing.

In a sense, all this transfer has helped madness Big Ten schools, because it is not as if they are the only ones where players come and go (by signing pro early). Now players come everywhere, for various reasons. And the NCHC schools – and Quinnipiac – benefit from transfers, zero, and so on. West -Michigan has certainly had many transfers who help the program, Denver less, but a few more. But those teams do better to work them in.

So we are still here to find an answer.

A difference, at first glance, is that Big Ten/BU/BC have more players who are nhl -first rounders who come and go faster. The transfers can also come and go, but at least they are older players. Having an abundance of first rounders who are 18 or 19 years old (17 in some cases) is another animal.

Maybe if you are talking about splitting hair into a frozen four, these games come down to experience and “buy in”.

Perhaps those players also have many distractions at the Frozen Four, drawn by NHL teams, media and agents about what will happen when the season ends. Maybe something that a 21-year-old handles better than an 18-year-old.

Perhaps when a player is such an NHL front view, they are not yet fully emotionally invested in the team where she is in. I don't say this in a minus -going way, and it is not aware. I don't mean they are bad teammates. Everyone wants to win. But if you have been to a school for a few years, there is a deep down elusive that you push your visceral at important moments with everything on the line. Your mind remembers on the way all the toil, all close calls, all people back on campus that have been traveling for you for years. You just want “the lake.”

Perhaps it is just the coaching staff in the NCHC that is really good in building the grilles, the balance in the classes, and then convincing enough players to linger and develop.

In the end I can't say exactly what it is. Again, I don't want to respond overly. Many just coincidence.

But there is one there.

There is no absolute answer. However, it ensures a good conversation.