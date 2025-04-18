



West India A to organize South Africa A in free access, Action Packed Series in Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia



April 17, 2025, 13:58 hours St Johns, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) is delighted to announce the upcoming men's series of Mens A Team, since West India A against South Africa A takes from 21 May to 11 June 2025. The Tour will contain three 50-over matches and two four-day first-class matches, all hosted in the cricket ground of the Dururen Draururen. As part of CWI's continuous dedication to bring international cricket to all corners of the Caribbean, all competitions in this series are free for the public. Saint Lucians are strongly encouraged to come out in their numbers to support the West -India team, to record the live action and enjoy a unique opportunity to see the smartest talent compete at a high level. This series reflects the wider strategy of CWIs to ensure that international cricket is always fairly shared in the areas, which strengthens regional ties and fan involvement at every level. The mix of sizes with white balls and red ball also means that there is something for everyone, whether you are also a lifelong cricket fan or just discover the game. CWI -CEO Chris Dehring strengthened the importance of the series and his role in stimulating the region: The upcoming A -series offers an excellent opportunity for our players and teams to prepare for international obligations. The international schedule is getting busier by the season and that is why it is very important for the cricketers to keep ready by a good competitive cricket. Having the opportunity to organize competitions in the region, strengthens our relationship with every territory and ensures consistent involvement in our passionate fans. West -India a Team will welcome their South African counterparts in what is expected to be a brightly disputed Sesea forcing the rivalry that began with West -India a tour through South Africa in 2023. With Saint Lucia who is now playing host, home support will be a crucial advantage. Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, added: This is a crucial part of the development of our players and at the same time creating a path to full international selection. After an encouraging first -class season, this series comes at the perfect moment, especially with the new World Test Championship Cycle only a few months away. This series also acts as the perfect curtain variety for the long-awaited full AH-home series West Indies, which will be in Barbados on 25 June 2025. Fans in the region can look forward to a full summer of Top-Tier international cricket, starting with this exciting team conflict. West -India, a team will soon be announced, while South Africa A arrives in Saint Lucia on 16 May. With free access, local pride on the line and future stars in action, this cricket is not a fan. Matching schedule Wednesday 21 May 1st 50-over competition: West India a versus South Africa A-Local start time 9:30 am Ast (8:30 am Jamaica) Saturday 24 May 2nd 50-over competition: West India a versus South Africa A-Local Start Time 9:30 am Ast (8:30 am Jamaica) Tuesday 27 May 3rd 50-over competition: West India a versus South Africa A- Local start time 9:30 am Ast (8:30 am Jamaica) 1-4 June: 1st Four Days Test- Local Start Time 10:00 AM AST (9 hours Jamaica) 8-11 June: 2nd Four Days Test- Local Start Time 10:00 AM AST (9amjamaica)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/west-indies-a-to-host-south-africa-a-in-free-entry-action-packed-series-at-daren-sammy-cricket-ground-in-saint-lucia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos