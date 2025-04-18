Tennessee Football QB Search in Transfer Portal: Update on complex deal

It feels like Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee Football for UCLA weeks ago.

So why would the Vols not have added a quarterback from the transfer portal to replace it? Well, these things take time and money. And it has not been as long as it seems.

The transfer portal is open from 16-25 April.

Here are some reasons why Tennessee has not added a quarterback from the portal yet.

The best Quarterbacks are not in the portal

Every UT fan has seen the wish lists of Elite Quarterbacks circulating on social media. They include Kansas StateS Avery Johnson, Arizona States Sam Leavitt, Iowa StateS Rocco Becht and a few others.

They know that UT has no money to spend and an excellent chance to start in the SEC. And when a quarterback comes to that level, you count on UT as the direct leader to land them.

But those quarterbacks are their school version of Hendon Hooker. They are established starters, regional icons and already well paid in zero money. It takes a lot to lure them to the portal and finally ut.

Tennessee, Josh Heupel may have to go beyond top QBS

These things happen in phases.

Ut would be foolish to hastily grab a quarterback without considering the possibility that one of those most important starters enters the portal.

There can only be left in that pool for the right price. But as soon as those Elite Quarterbacks probably increase zero at their current school, the fulls must continue.

The second layer includes quarterbacks that Surtefire Starters do not do, but they are good enough to compete with Redshirt first -year student Jake Merklinger for the QB1 lane in the fall.

Notre Dame Transfer Steve AngeliFor example, would be in that swimming pool. He arrived the transfer portal after passing 772 Yards, 10 TDs and one interception as a backup in the past two seasons.

Jake Merklinger is perhaps Tennessee QB -Starter in the 2025 season

Dear notes brandlinger. The Redshirt first -year student was a four -star recruit in the 2024 class that Ut Koos above Georgia, Michigan State and North Carolina from the Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

As coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle believe that Merklinger is a better option than the quarterbacks that are available, they tap the process of the process.

After all, adding a transfer of Quarterback as an insurance policy can push Merklinger into the pool. And the fulls do not want to cut their nose to wake their face.

Vols must be selective to keep Jake Merklinger, George Macintyre

It is a delicate situation with tight parameters.

UT prefers to get a quarterback with only one season of being eligible. That would help Merklinger and first -year student George Macintyre, a four -star recruitment, to be kept on the 2025 schedule pending competition in 2026.

But that preference limits a pool of quarterbacks that was already small. The Winter Portal window is the best time to get a Quarterback, but Iamaleavas Leave departed has brought the vols into a binding.

Josh Heupel is considering Vols Team Chemistry

Merklinger is a popular player in the team. And Macintyre has a good relationship with the first -year students who registered with him in January.

Six of the UTS Seven Scholarship recipients come from the same classes as Merklinger and Macintyre. Team chemistry must be considered if UT gets a quarterback that could possibly distribute the dressing room.

Anyone who thinks that Heupel would not consider that the impact does not realize the value he puts on stability, both on his coaching staff and schedule.

Tennessee has other needs in the field of transfer portal

UT must also add a broad recipient of the portal. Defensive tackle, defensive back and other positions are also potential needs.

It would be logical to add a quarterback for a recipient, but things don't always work according to plan.

Some quarterbacks even want guarantees that UT will have a deeper widely received corps before they join the vols. Getting a leading recipient can speed up the Quarterback search or at least give another target brandlinger and Macintyre.

There are many moving parts of managing the portal, but the clock ticks the vols.

