



A stolen American Express credit card in the pound in Auburn Township led to the arrest of Tom Fritsche, a former Kenston main hockey coach and professional player at the Lake Erie Monsters.

A stolen American Express credit card in the pound in Auburn Township led to the arrest of Tom Fritsche, a former Kenston main hockey coach and professional player at the Lake Erie Monsters. Fritsche, 38, Van North Royalalton, the current youth hockey coach at the Fritsche Hockey Academy, was charged with three crimes and two crimes in Guga County for the incident of 26 February. He was arrested on April 16 and accused of theft, telecommunications fraud and abuse of credit cards. Fritsche was released from prison on personal recognition bond of judge Carolyn Paschke. In February, Fritsche had found guilty of similar charges in Cuyahoga County, according to the court reports, and, according to the police, is confronted with an investigation in a stolen credit card store in Worthington. In this case, the Sheriffs department of Gauga County said that two unauthorized costs were made on a reported stolen credit card 27 February in Lowes Improvement Center and Meijer Grocery Store in Wooster. Detectives contacted the stores and obtained video surveillance and information about the purchases. At De Meijer, investigators saw security images of the suspect purchases and the suspects vehicle and obtained the receipt. According to the vouchers, the costs in both stores were for $ 228.29 and $ 214.65. By face recognition, the suspect was identified as a French enforcement by law enforcement. Law enforcement said that Fritsche had GPS monitoring in the month of February and generated by a report using GPS coordinates, it was established that Fritsche was on the pond at the same time that the victim was there. Fritsche pleaded in February in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for several counts of crime worsened theft and identity fraud. On 10 February, Judge Shannon M. Gallagher granted Fritsche intervention instead of conviction and placed him on checking after the release. Fritsche is also confronted with a threat of threat by stalking a protection order and violating in Cuyahoga County. In the Worthington case, the police were stolen four separate credit cards from lockers at Chiller Ice Works in Worthington, said the Sheriffs Department of Gauga County. Fritsche coached the Kenston Varsity Hockey team from 2017 to 2020 and won the Red Division Coach of the Year in 2018. Fritsche was drawn up in the second round of the NHL design of 2005 47th General by the Colorado Rockies. He then played from 2004 to 2008 for the Ohio State Buckeyes Hockey team and then played professional hockey with the Lake Erie Monsters from 2008 to 2011.

