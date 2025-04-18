Sports
Every possible facility: new Kalamazoo Arena in the city center costs up to $ 515 million
Kalamazoo, Mi The Broncos have a lot to celebrate.
Western Michigan University fans not only have a national championship of hockey to brag, but in a few years they will also have an ultramodern arena for the WMU hockey team, the WMU men's and women's basketball teams, the Kalamazoo wings, concerts and more.
On the heels of the WMU Hockeys Championship last weekend, coach Pat Ferschweiler Share Het Laatste Nieuws about the project that will have the best of all, on ESPNS Pat McAfee Show.
A highlight is the new price tag for the Kalamazoo Arena in the city center, now $ 515 million, Ferschweiler said.
That is $ 215 million more compared to the initially announced $ 300 million.
The site plan of the Kalamazoo event centers has been approved this month, with an unforeseen event that no further permits are issued until Arcadia Creek work is registered from federal agencies, said assistant -city planner Bobby Durkee.
The new arena will have all the possible facilities that you could ever have, Ferschweiler said.
He called it abnormal to have such an arena. The cost estimate of $ 300 million that was initially reported is now an old head, he said.
Went to give the players everything they could for success, Ferschweiler said.
The Harry W. Lawson Ice Arena is home to Western Michigan University Hockey Team Since the 1974-75 season.
People have shared excitement and some worries about the new arena, which are among the most expensive developments in the city center.
There are questions about the traffic flow, the viability of such a large development in the city center and transport options for WMU students.
Developers bring the massive development to a plot with four blocks that has usually been undeveloped for decades.
The new arena will not only benefit, but also help WMU recruit.
They told me no to me in two years, Ferschweiler said. This is an arena built with an imagination and not a budget.
MORE: WMU Hockey Coach Pat Ferschweiler cashed in a large payment day for winning national title
The support in the community for the project is outrageous, he said.
A donor for the project told Ferschweiler, coach, I want you to think big, he said. Ferschweiler did not mention the person.
And I said, I am your husband, let's go, Ferschweiler said. So I have added more than $ 100 million to that building itself.
WMU atletiek officials could not be achieved on Wednesday for further comments to say more about which facilities have been added.
Bill Johnston, owner of Greenleaf Companies and Catalyst Development CO., is behind the development, where he announced details about during an economic development interview in 2024.
A bright future
The future of Bronco hockey has never been so brighter, Ferschweiler said during the championship rally on Monday, April 14.
A brand new arena that comes in two years, a national championship, a wealth of recurring talent, great recruits, he said.
The new arena will help the athletic department to do things that Bronco fans can only dream of, said athletic director than Bartholomae.
We have the chance to offer a unique training experience for our athletes and this facility project will do that, said Bartholomae.
WMU athletes deserve the best training and practice experience in the country and that is delivered, he said.
This will elevate us and separate our continuing success it spoke, said Bartholomae. To have supported the best arena in the country by the best fans in the country and the best team in the country.
And it really comes, really fast.
Site -work that is now happening on the site is related to the Building Foundation, Durkee said.
|
