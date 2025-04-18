Cultivate a healthy lifestyles through sports





In the early morning, table tennis tables with fast competitions buzz; In public squares, people dance from calm enjoyment; Cyclists speed up on the Greenways. From school playgrounds to neighborhood parks, people are active and full of energy, smiling on their faces a real image of a healthy lifestyle. Burgers play table tennis in a park in Zhengzhou, the province of Henan in the center of China, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing) Burgers dancing in a park in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Hui Autonomous region in Northwest -China, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yan Mengjie) Cyclists ride cycling on a Greenway past Danchi Lake in Kunming, the province of Yunnan in southwestern China, on April 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Zhibin) Children play basketball on a basketball court in Sanhe City, the province of Hebei in Noord -China, on April 12, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu) Dorps and tourists participate in a public square dance in the city of Hongyang, the city of Wuhu, the province of Anhui in East -China, on 12 April 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shan Fang) Students perform martial arts during a class break at a primary school in Dalad Banner, Ordos City, the autonomous region in North China in the Interior Mongolia, on 11 April 2025. (People's Daily Online/Miao Yang) Burgers run on 10 April 2025 in the Chengde Olympic Sports Center in Chengde City, the province of Hebei in Noord -China. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo) Burgers play tennis on a tennis court in Taiyuan, the province of Shanxi in Noord -China, on April 9, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Fan) Burgers ride cycling on a greenway along Donghu Lake in Wuhan, the province of Hubei in the center of China, on April 9, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian) Burgers play Frisbee in a park in Nanchang, the province of Jiangxi in East -China, on April 8, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu) Children practice skating on an ice rink in Harbin, the province of Heilongjiang in Noordoost -China, on 8 April 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang) Enthusiasts participate in a football match in a stadium in the Tianjin municipality Tianjin on April 8, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Cui Xinyao) Burgers play basketball in a park in Lanzhou, the province of Gansu in Northwest -China, on April 6, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Jiao Long) Walking enthusiasts appreciate the beautiful spring landscape along the route on Sanfeng Mountain, XI'an, the province of Shanxi in northwestern China, on April 6, 2025 (People's Daily Online/Wei Xin) Skateboarding civilian practices in Wuhan, the province of Hubei in the center of China, on April 5, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Pei) Children swim in a stadium in Changchun, the province of Jilin in Noordoost -China, on April 3, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Haiyue) On April 2, 2025, a girl will practice in a park in the Futian district of Shenzhen, the province of Guangdong in South China. (People's Daily Online/Li Yu) Burgers participate in sport in a gymnasium in Xiong'an New Area, the province of Hebei in Noord -China, on March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin) Burgers play badminton in a gymnasium in Hohhot, the inner autonomous region in North China, on March 31, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yuxiu) Lopers set off during the 20th Asian marathon championships and Jiaxing Marathon 2025 in Jiaxing City, the province of Zhejiang in East -China, on March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao) A cyclist drives Cross-Country Race in Fuquan City, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, the province of Guizhou in southwestern China, on March 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/TU min) A burger drives on a bicycle during the 100-day countdown to the 24th tour through beautiful Qinghai International Road Cycling Race 2025 in Xining, the province of Qinghai in Northwest China, on March 29, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong) (Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

