Unraveling CAL: Star Exodus, a donor -cultum and a football program that no longer has a runway

What happens at Cal –10 outgoing transfers this week-Is not only an advanced transfer portal Churn. Of the 22 total outgoing transfers of a team that played 6-7, 18 attacked attack, including all five runs that were transferred this week, making the most amazing spring portal stalling line on this side of Knoxville, Tennessee, are well made.

Several people with direct knowledge of the CAL-football program, who were given anonymity to speak frankly, have described to exercise a program at a intersection of the pallout of uncomfortable relationships, behind the scenes of power struggle and a program quietly slips into one of the most precarious positions in the power four.

Donor voltage and the Ron Rivera factor

At the beginning of April, Sfgate reported That two high -profile donors, both are connected to the collective of third parties, publicly promised to stop giving to the athletic department Unless Aluin and newly appointed football GM Ron Rivera gained more power – In essence, to call Rivera to be Cal's version of Andrew Luck, who has a significant influence on football operations in Stanford and has the power to fire and hire coaches.

The donors want Rivera football, not athletic director Jim Knowlton or even head coach Justin Wilcox. It is a controversial activist movement rooted in frustration about a observed excessive emphasis on Olympic sports and a fear that Cal, left behind in the last round of the rearrangement before he is thrown by the poorly fitting Atlantic Coast conference, is again to irrelevance. Rivera, a Cal Aluin that coached in the Super bowlShould be under controls, the Booster Holdouts think, because he will put football in the first place and will not leave so likely in the coming years as Wilcox.

“You don't hire Mario Andretti and ask him to sit on the passenger seat, right?” Kevin Kennedy, president of California Legends Collective, said Sfgate. “There is a reason that you bring someone like that to the staff: to give him control.”

Several sources have said Cal do Spend zero money, at least enough to lure coveted Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele in the portal a month after the class of 2025 had signed four-star stars with Oregon. They also wonder if a “round B” of financing, if you want, would give CAL a necessary shock. Two years ago, CAL's reported “Donations and Contribution List” Pool on National Ranked No. 38– Not elite, but nothing to sneeze.

With an alumni pipeline that feeds on Silicon Valley, it is potentially higher. Sources say that Cal has received participation from heavy hitters such as Owen from Natta, formerly the COO on Facebook, and Bob Haas, the CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., in his player recruitment. Van Natta did not graduate from Cal-Berkeley; Haas did it. Star football products such as Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff have also placed by meeting potential signatories.

A Cal spokesperson did not respond to a request for comments.

The running exodus

The atmosphere around one position group is usually not a good microcosm of a program, but for a school that is proud of its rich origin of running, it loses a dagger to Jaydn Ott.

Jaydn there, who are committed to Oklahoma less than 24 hours later after his portal entry had been reported, had previously flirted with other programs, with Georgia and Oklahoma both haunted him last December. He stayed in Berkeley after he had publicly recommended on social media, but sources say that his patience had finished this spring – the last drop in an environment that had already become weak.

Ott is not alone. Cal was prepared for the loss of three other running Ruggen-Kadarius Calloway, Byron Cardwell Jr. And Justin Williams-Thomas-with the expectation to lean heavily on Jaivian Thomas, who led the team during the 2024 season by Ott's injury. At least that was the word on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Thomas came shockingly into the transfer portal on the opening day.

Jamal WileyThe Bell Cow may have to be the six careershushes. First -year Anthony League arrives This summer. In the meantime, the bears will have to rebuild through the portal.

Staff turnover and dressing room Fallout

Part of OTT's departure speaks back to a considerable turnover of the attacking staff. CAL replaced this entire offensive coaching group this season outside the season, including Running Backs coach Aristotle Thompson, who left for the same job in Northwestern and was replaced by Julian Griffin. Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch was discharged from his role.

Cal's attacking carousel

Role 2024 season (previous) 2025 season (new) Attack coordinator Mike Blowish Bryan Hars Running coach Aristotle Thompson Julian Griffin Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Devin Brown RB1 Jaydn there Jamal Wiley RB2 Jaivian Thomas Anthony League

Several sources suggested that new OC Bryan Harsin has not exactly been a culture fit. Harsin, who fled in Auburn in just two years as a head coach, did not win the dressing room. Some close to the program believe that his presence has accelerated the unraveling of the team instead of stabilizing it. Nick Rolovich, who was fired by the state of Washington in 2021 because he refused to meet the COVID-19Mandate of the State,Become a member of Cal's staff as a senior offensive analyst.

Wilcox's standing and the bigger picture

Cal enjoyed his 15-minute fame in 2024 and threw a noisy party for ESPN's College Gameday and almost topping No. 8Miami in a wild late-night affair that the hurricanes saw set up a 25-point comeback to win one.

Moments of national attention are many and few these days. Cal was a fixture of College FootballThe national scene in the 2000s under coach Jeff Tedford, his famous Tightwad Hill pays witnesses of greats such as Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and Desean Jackson. From 2002 to 2009, CAL won eight consecutive winning seasons, tied a school record and played seven straight bowl victories in a record. In the seasons of 2004 and 2006, Cal won 10 competitions and memorable Cal reached the national ranking no. 2.

Since 2009, Cal has won eight or more matches in a season, which requires resetting the expectations of the program in College FootballThe new era of pay-for-play and consolidation.

A season from 2024 that sparkled (a 3-0 start included a victory at Auburn) before he unraveled with four consecutive losses on his way to a season of 6-7 (including Bowl game), the dressing room, said sources, with the morale of the player further when Quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Losing Mendoza had a devastating effect on the schedule of Cal. De Beren brought Devin Brown from Ohio State to start in 2025, while also for sagapolutele ponyden as the Quarterback of the Future. But one source wondered this week if Mendoza would have withheld the storm this spring would have prevented OTT and others from transferring.

Within the coaching industry there is respect for Wilcox, a well-appreciated defensive mind that in recent years has rejected DC jobs in high-profile programs to stick it out at CAL. But the schedule decrease in CAL will probably mean a worse season (the victory total has been set at 5.5), which opens all kinds of questions regarding Wilcox's appetite for a deteriorating situation, how it fits back with Rivera and / or important boosters. Conference consolidation and the dismantling of the ACC probably in the non-distant futureThis is not the time to become irrelevant.

“My last four years in the NFL in Washington I have done a lot of management and damage control,” Said Rivera this week in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. “And that costs you a lot.”

John Talty and Brandon Huffman have contributed reporting.