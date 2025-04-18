



AP Photo/Petr David Josek



Team Canada took the Japan team 9-1 in quarter-final action on Thursday at the Womens 2025 IIHF world championship, which took place in Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic. Canada finished second in group A of the provisional round, while Japan finished second in group B. In their four provisional round matches, the Canadians scored 17 goals, with eight of them from the upper line centered by captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Team Japan had a disciplined provisional round, who had only taken two penalties in Prelim Play (Team Canada took five in the last game against the Czech Republic alone). Read: Team Canada beats host Czech Republic on World Hockey Championship Worlds The game meant a special milestone for Captain Clutch, because Poulin was only the fourth player who once marked 200 games for Team Canadas Womens National Team, member of a special club with Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford and Caroline Ouellette. Claire Thompson opened the score for the Canadians with a beautiful shot by the traffic, assisted by Renata Fast and Emily Clark. The game also marked Thompson's 50th performance for the national team. Moments later, Jennifer Gardiner scored her fourth of the tournament and beat the Japanese goalkeeper Miyuu Masuhara. Gardiner was assisted by earlier goalheads, Thompson. Read: Team Canada Womens Hockey -Veteran Brianne Jenner offers wisdom and leadership The first period of action was concluded with Team Canada with 2-0 and leads Japan in Schoten 11-2. Mei Miura wrote history for Japan in the second period and scored Japanese very first goal against Team Canada in program history of a dramatic escape that received the best of Canadian goalkeeper Kristen Campbell. Even Team Canada fans were able to smile about an exciting moment for a nation who still cherished his love for hockey. But 90 seconds later, Canada once again insured its lead of two goals with a goal from Ella Shelton, assisted by Daryl Watts. Then Sarah Fillier got her first of the tournament, assisted by Natalie Spooner and Fast. Japan, the least driven team in the tournament, then offered Team Canada a powerplay benefit that it almost immediately made use. Julia Goslings Quick release of the high lock took the score to 5-1. Gosling was assisted by Poulin and fast. Then Japanese was on the Powerplay when Emma Maltais took a stumbling sentence. But Team Canadas Penalty Kill Unit retained the perfect record that it recorded during this tournament. Team Canada went to the dressing room with a 5-1 lead after the second period and Japan with 30-3. Read: the chance is a privilege: Emma Maltais about playing for Team Canada and the impact of the PWHL Canada started the score in the third, with Gardiner noted her second of the match, assisted by Kristin O'Neill. Fillier also claimed her second of the night and blew his way through the Japanese defenders for a beauty of a shot assisted by Jocelyne Larocque. And then seconds later, Emily Clark claimed her first goal of the tournament, for the eighth, yes eighth goal of Canada. Clark was assisted by Blayre Turnbull. But Canada wasn't ready yet. On the occasion of the last minute of the game, defender Sophie Jaques claimed her second goal of the tournament, assisted by O'Neill and Thompson. The clock ran 60 minutes of play for a final score of 9-1, where the Canadians definitely dominate the number of shot, 62-6. Miura received the player of the game for Team Japan to mark her historical goal. Ella Shelton was the player of the game for Canada. Canada will play his first semifinal on Saturday.

