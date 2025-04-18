



With more than 50 national and international titles in my name, I have always been deeply passionate about table tennis. But nothing has given me a greater goal than helping young athletes who develop into Championsone of the most fulfilling journeys of my student, Ved. A shared mission: Preparing for the World University Games

We had crossed paths, even before our formal coaching journey begone tournaments where I observed VEDS RAW Talent talent firsthand. He was already incredibly fast on his feet, but I recognized that his strength and shot variation on the upper body could be refined to bring his game to a different level. I concentrated on helping him to develop a more dominant backhand of the struiting and encouraged him to get his Forehand-Step-Around together with controlled back hand variations. By adding speed shifts and wider placements, he began to put opponents under pressure from both wings, turning rallies to his advantage and improve his ability to complete points. One of the most determining moments of our journey was the selection of VED for The 2025 World University Games. In the run -up to the event, our preparation was meticulous and fully focused on opponent -specific strategies. Because VED already knew his draw, we spent countless hours analyzing every potential opponent that view their earlier matches, dissect their strengths and weaknesses and built up both a starting game plan and an in-match adjustment plan. What made this process powerful was our mutual trust. We both remained motivated everywhere, even when competitions did well. On critical points, Ved trusted me with tactical decisions that eventually helped him to make difficult competitions. Our shared understanding on and next to the table could remain strong and adaptable mentally. That chemistry, built over the years, helped to convert the preparation into performance. VEDS RISE: National & International Success

Veds transformation from a gifted youth to a collegial and international competitor at a top level is one that I had the privilege of closely witnessing. From the start at ICC Table Tennis Center, his discipline, curiosity and hunger to grow up. International performance

Selected for World University Games 2025

2024 Pan American Youth Championships Team Bronze Medal

Team Bronze Medal 2022 Pan American Youth Championships Team Bronze Medal

Team Bronze Medal World High School Games 2022, Normandy, France Junior Boys Double Bronze Medal Our open

2023 US Open (Ontario) Bronze in U-9 Singles, silver in Junior Singles, Gold in U-2600

Bronze in U-9 Singles, silver in Junior Singles, Gold in U-2600 2021 US Open (Las Vegas) Bronze in U-2400 & Junior Mixed Doubles; Silver in Junior Boys teams American National Championships

2024 Nationals (Huntsville, Alabama) Silver in Junior Boys Doubles and Junior Mixed Doubles; Bronze in Junior Singles, Men Double and Mixed Doubles

Silver in Junior Boys Doubles and Junior Mixed Doubles; Bronze in Junior Singles, Men Double and Mixed Doubles 2023 Nationals (Fort Worth, Texas) Bronze in U-19 Mixed Doubles

Bronze in U-19 Mixed Doubles 2022 Nationals (Fort Worth, Texas) Bronze in U-17 Singles, Junior Boys Doubles, Junior Mixed Doubles

Bronze in U-17 Singles, Junior Boys Doubles, Junior Mixed Doubles 2021 Nationals (Las Vegas) Bronze in U-2550 Trials and rankings

2024 Junior Trials Final Ranking 3rd place in total

3rd place in total 2022 US Junior Trials (Fort Worth, Texas) Senior Ved Sheth with coach Ishaa Hingonini at the US Junior National Team Trials II in Burlingme, California. May 23-27, Collegial success with UC Berkeley

VED has brought his momentum to the collegiate arena, who are fighting UC Berkeley Where he continues to thrive: 2025 West Regionals Singles Champion, Teams Silver

Singles Champion, Teams Silver 2024 National Collegiate Championships (NCTTA) Silver in singles and teams

Silver in singles and teams 2024 West Regionals Singles champion, teams gold These awards not only reflect his talent, but his dedication to growth and his belief in the guidance that was built together. Working with VED has again confirmed why I coach: to help athletes to discover their best self, just like players, but as thinkers and leaders. Preparation at ICC Table Tennis Center for World University Games Qualification and National Collegiate Table Tennis (NCTTA) Championships in Chicago

Shown – Ved – 2025 West Regional Singles Champion, 2025 West Regional Teams Silver, 2024 West Regional Singles Champion, 2024 NCTTA Nationals Teams and Singles Silver Medal and 2024 West Regional Teams Gold Handson Li – 2025 West Regional Team Silver, 2024 West Regional Team Gold, US National Teams Silver. Kai Zarehbin – 2025 West Regional Team Gold Ryan Wu – 2025 West Regional Team Gold Joanna Sung – 2025 West Regional Singles Gold and Teams Gold, 2024 West Regional Singles Silver and Team Gold, and 2024 US National Teams Silver Angie so – 2025 West Regional Singles Silver and Teams Gold, 2024 West Regionals Singles and Teams Gold, and 2024 National Teams Silver UC Berkeley

Ved Sheth and Handson Li UCLA

Kai Zarehbin, Ryan Wu, Joanna Sung and Angie Tan Cal Poly Slo

Aziz Zarehbin and Trinity sung Return and look ahead: build an inheritance

While I continue to compete and contribute as an official in international top events, my deeper mission lies in creating impact through mentorship. VED is an example of what is possible when discipline, preparation and mutual trust coordinate. I continue to use for my vision: helping American table tennis talent on the Olympic stage. When players like Ved tell me that they want to follow in my footsteps, I am reminded that the journey I started in Gandhidham has grown far beyond my own story, becomes a shared mission. The journey continues.

