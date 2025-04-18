5 things we learned during spring training about Auburn Football

Spring training is starting to feel less and less important in the University Football.

Many players do not take along and the traditional spring game is starting to disappear for most programs. Auburn is no different, because this year was an open practice a day instead of a game, and starters such as Keldric Faulk, Connor Lew, Xavier Chaplin and others have not all participated.

Hugh Freeze has gone far if suggests that University Football Ball Ball should eliminate, instead opt for an NFL-like OTA format in June.

Anyway, Auburn has recently finished practicing for spring, and although a number of players were, the practices were a chance for other players to shine, especially those who are new in the program.

Here is what we learned about Auburn in the spring, based on what we could observe in practice.

The wide recipient -core can be elite

Auburn is known for producing NFL talent in several functions over the years. Walking back and defending line are the first to come in, but the broad recipient has not been historically one.

The program only had two recipients of 1,000 meters, and none of these seasons were this century. However, there are enough candidates in the current team to become the third.

Auburn added to an already promising group by Eric Singleton Jr. and sign Horatio Fields from the transfer portal. Both players had big seasons in the ACC in 2024 and Singleton was arranged as the top recipient in the portal, according to ON3 and 247Sports.

Fields did not arrive with so much hype, but Freeze was free for him during the spring ball and said they were hit a home run by getting him out of the portal. His size stands out the most and measures 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds playing on the other side of Cam Coleman.

I like long receivers. Always, Freeze said during the second week of spring training. I think we now have some that match that fungus. And Horatio certainly does that. He stood out.

However, the biggest story of the room during the spring ball was real first -year student Sam Turner. Ranked as a three -star perspective of high school, Turner seemed more like the role in the spring.

He seemed physically mature for a first-year student and made a number of large catches in one-on-one cover during the practices that media could view.

The new additions contribute to a young core with former Blue chip recruits such as Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain.

The young defensive backs seem ready

Auburn's defense in 2024 was young, but solid. Many of those talented first -year students were concentrated in the secondary, with players such as Kaleb Harris, Jay Crawford and Sylvester Smith all have big seasons.

Those three returned and the latest series of first -year students seemed to have an impact during the spring ball.

A name that kept popping up when players or coaches were asked about young striking for defense was Anquon Fegans. The real first-year student from in-state powerhouse Thompson High School was a four-star perspective and fantastic ball skills flashed.

He played on both sides of the ball at Thompson, and he seemed to take a interception during just about every practice media this spring.

Fegans and fellow first-year student Eric Winters seemed to create rolling for themselves during the spring practice, and nothing was clearer of that older Safeties CJ Johnson and Terrance keep both the transfer portal after a day.

In the corner, Blake Woodby is another player to keep an eye on when the autumn camp rolls around. It will be difficult for first -year students to start snaps in Corner with Crawford, Kayin Lee, Raion Strader and champion Anthony who fight for those places, but Woodby flashed solid coverage skills against Auburn's talented receivers.

The front seven may not be complete

Auburn will probably not bring in as many players during the Spring Portal window as in the fall, but the two position groups to view are defending line and Linebacker.

When asked after a day where Auburn would look in the portal, Freeze first called the line of defense and said they could probably use an experienced Linebacker to supplement the young core.

The Tigers used a deep rotation on the interior defense last season, which sometimes rotated to six different players. At the moment, Auburn hardly has the figures to do that again, and the group is much younger, with four real first -year students.

The staff seems to be high for young players such as Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, but there is no replacement for experience and depth in advance in the SouthEastern Conference.

At LineBacker, Auburn does not have much proven production. Demarcus Riddick is the most striking returner, but the group lost four seniors from last season.

Robert Woodyard Jr. Was the most consistent first team liner during the spring ball, but 2025 would be his first season as a starter. After Woodyard and Riddick there is more inexperience. Auburn brought LSU Transfer Xavier Atkins into the winter, but he didn't see the field much during his one season in Baton Rouge.

Real first -year students Elijah Melendez and Bryce Deas both showed a few flashes in the spring, but both middle Linebacker place is immediately a lot to handle for a first -year student.

The staff trust Jackson Arnold

The Quarterback of each team naturally receives more attention than anyone else, but that is mainly true in Auburn this coming season.

Arnold will probably be the starter who replaces Payton Thorne after Thornes Two Seasons on the Plains can best be described as an inconsistent. Arnold himself had an up and down season in Oklahoma last year, but Freeze was determined during the spring that the former five-star recipruut just needed a reset.

There is a reason why he was Gatorade Player of the Year from high school, Freeze said after the first day of spring training. I think he needed a (restart) to regain some confidence. I think he does that in a fast, fast pace.

The other evidence that demonstrates the confidence of the staff in him is how the representatives were distributed during spring practice.

Arnold and True Freshman Deuce Knight were the only two fair Quarterbacks that participated, but the first team representatives always belonged to Arnold. That is to be expected when there is a first -year student, but it shows where the competition is.

Stanford Transfer Ashton Daniels will arrive at campus in the summer, but Missing Spring puts him well behind Arnold in every form of competition before the runway as soon as the season starts.

The kicking game is in a better place

Kicking was sometimes a disaster for Auburn last season. The team went a combined 12-from-22 on field goals, with cities of McGough, Alex McPherson and Ian Vachon who all tried at least one.

McGough started the season when the starter with McPherson was forced to miss 11 of the 12 games with a gastrointestinal disease, but McGough never found a rhythm. He finished the year 5-out-12 on field goals and eventually became born for Birmingham Southern Transfer Ian Vachon.

Not having McPherson was the root of the problem, because he was perfect on field goals in 2023. In 2025 it is expected that McPherson will be back after an operation, which already kicks during the spring ball.

McGough also returns and Auburn added Southern Miss Transfer Connor Gibbs, who made 10 of his 13 field targets last season. Vachon went into the transfer portal after the spring practice and limited the competition, but there are still several capable legs in the room.

If McPherson is back and at 100%, that can be a quick solution to make problems suffer for years. If he is not, prevents someone like Gibbs from having to rely on a real first -year student when the starter goes down.

Although McGough has shown that he has much leg strength, banking on a real first -year student to immediately kick pressure situations was a big question last season. That is something that Auburn will avoid in 2025.

Peter Rauterkus Auburn Sports for AuburnAl.com. You can follow it on X on@peter_rauterkusor e -mail him on[email protected]M