



Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic-Jennifer Gardiner and Sarah Fillier both hit twice and Canada took a place in the semi-final at the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship by Routeren 9-1 on Thursday. Canada plays Finland for a place in the final, and the United States will meet host the Czech Republic in the other four matchup on Saturday. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin helped with Julia Gosling's Power-Play goal when she became the fourth player who achieved 200 performances for Canada. Editor's Picks 2 Related Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Ella Shelton, Emily Clark and Sophie Jaques also scored for Canada. Renata Fast had three assists. Thompson opened the score and Gardiner doubled the lead late in the first period before May Miura scored for Japan to bring the score to 2-1 in the second on an escape. Canada, the title defender, answered with goals from Shelton, Fillier and Gosling in a period of 3:14 later in the period to jump to a 5-1 lead. Gardiner added her second early in the last period for her fifth overall to the tournament and a lead of the target scoring table. Fillier and Clark made up the score at 8-1 with goals scored 48 seconds apart before Jaques finished the demolition to go with 59 seconds. Earlier, the United States brought Germany 3-0 to reach the semi-final. Kelly Pannek, Lacey Eden and Alex Carpenter each and Captain Hilary Knight scored an assist to extend her record in the worlds to 51. Aerin Frankel made 12 saves in the shutout. Germany scored for the last time against the US in the worlds in 2008. “Today was an important game, we fought and kept fighting,” said American coach John Wroblewski. “Germany is a tough, physical team and we stayed with our game and gave the victory.” Pannek lifted a shot from the left circle for her third goal at the Tournament 5:36 in the quarterfinals. Eden added the second halfway through the opening period of the lock. Carpenter scored up close with 1:07 in the second period. The US has reached the final in all 23 previous worlds and have won 10 titles. In the next match, Natlie Mlnkov scored a hat trick while the Czech Republic produced a opening period of five goals on its way to a 7-0 routing of Switzerland and a fourth consecutive semifinal. Mlnkov scored two Power-Play goals and added another short hand. Tereza Vaniov and Kristna Kaltounkov each had a goal and two assists, and Daniela Pejov, and Denisa Kov also scored for the Czechs, who claimed bronze in two of the previous three years of the championship. Klra Peslarov stopped 14 shots in front of her shutout. Earlier Finland beat Sweden 3-2. Jenniina Nylund and Ronja Savolainen posted Finland, last year's bronze medal winner, in the opening period. Sweden answered by goals from Ebba Hedqvist and Josefin Bouveng in the second. Susanna Tapani spoke the Finns forever with 8:14 in the frame.

