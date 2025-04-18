



Fort Valley, ga., – The Volleyball team of Edward Waters ended the season when the 2025 Cricket Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship Tourner-Ups after a 3-1 defeat to Fort Valley State on Wednesday afternoon 16 April. The Tigers started to drop a slow and dropped the opening set, 25-16 but fought against the second set, 25-23 and fixed the match 1-1. But the Wildcats would claim the last two sets, 26-16 and 25-21, to secure the title of the championship. Captain Richard Hendricks Led the Tigers with 17 dead, nine excavations, a block and an ace. First -year Hitter Rayy Hutchinson A Double-Double in the game ended with 13 dead and 10 digs. Senior ONEME DALEY Played amazingly in his last outing as an Ewu tiger who compiles 36 assists to join four murders, two aces and two blocks. First -year libero ran Edward Waters with 11igs. Jackon Mandell led all tigers with four aces combined with two blocks and an assist. Devonte Harmon And Bryce Simmons Both have respectfully chipped in four and three deaths for Ewu. Edward Waters ends with a general record of 12-14 and 8-2 Mark in SIAC promotion. The Tigers will try to build on an impressive season while preparing for the 2026 season. Follow the Tigers Follow the Tigers on Social Media for full reporting about Edward Waters University Athletics: @ewu_athletics (Twitter), /Ewutigers (Facebook) and @ewu_athletics (Instagram) or visit the official house of Edward Waters Athletics on EwutigerPride.com.

