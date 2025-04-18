Sports
Seven Byu football players will enter the transfer portal on the first day of the transfer portal window
The transfer portal is open for all university football players on Wednesday. The portal is open for 10 days – it is the last portal window for the University Football season 2025. Seven Byu football players entered the transfer portal on the first day. They announced their plans to enter the transfer portal or appeared in the portal according to the ON3 Sports database.
Here are the seven byu players who have introduced the transfer portal.
1. Weston Jones – attacking line
Weston Jones was once a coveted offensive line Rekruut, but he was never able to crack the offensive line rotation. He spent two years in the program and did not play snaps.
2. Nuuletau It is – Defensive End
Weber State Transfer Nuuleatu Sellesin is located in the transfer portal. Sellesin spent two years at BYU. He played eight defensive Snaps for Jay Hill in the last two seasons.
3. Carson Tujague – defensive line
Walk-on defensive Lineman Carson Tujague is located in the transfer portal according to ON3 Sports. Tujague was a real first -year student in 2024 and did not play defensive snaps. He ran with the third-string line of defense in the spring camp.
4. Justice Ena – attacking line
Walk-on Offensive Lineman Justice Ena appeared in the Transfer Portal according to ON3 Sports. Ena is the son of Byu Linebackers -coach Justin Ena. Ena sustained an injury and was not on the Roster for the 2024 season.
5. Nathan Hoke – Defensive End
The first participant was byu defensive end Nathan Hoke. Hoke, who is the son of former Byu Great Chris Hoke, signed at Byu as part of the signing class 2021. Hoke returned home of his mission and joined the program for the 2024 season. He used his Redshirt in 2024 and will therefore be eligible for another four years at his next school. Hoke did not play a role for the Byu defense as a real first -year student.
Hoke Koos Byu chose competing offers from Air Force, Akron, Army and Central Michigan during his original recruitment.
6. Nason Coleman – Tight end
Tight end Nason Coleman announced his plans to also enter the transfer portal. Coleman came to Byu as a desired walk-on after an irregular recruitment. Coleman was on the radar of several P4 schools before he sustained a knee injury that delayed his recruitment. He had more than 15 stock market offers, including one from Byu.
Coleman spent the last three years with the Byu football program, but he did not appear in competitions.
7. Landon Rehkow – Punter
Byu Punter Landon Rehkow entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Rehkow is the younger brother of the former Byu Great and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Rehkow. Byu returns to start Punter Sam Vander her in 2025.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/football/seven-byu-football-players-enter-the-transfer-portal-on-first-day-of-transfer-portal-window
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping arrives in Phnom Penh for a state visit to Cambodia_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America in America
- More problems for Farage while Endrea Jenkyns is faced with the disqualification of the disqualification of the mayor's elections
- The Jokowi diploma was invited to be displayed in UGM, Alumni compared to Bung Hatta in the Netherlands
- Womens Tennis Falls to Etsu in Socon Quarterfinales
- The technological industry fears that Donald Trumps will exchange a war that hinders us the domination of the AI
- The American strikes on the oil port held by the Houthi rebels of Yemen kill dozens, injuring more than 100 others, say the Houthis
- Earthquake alert (automatic)
- Iowa State Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker: which has arrived so far
- PM Modi, Elon Musk speaks in the middle of the American-Chinese trade war
- Trump says the United States could spend Ukrainian-Russia peace talks
- The Turkish President criticizes the Israel Gaza offensive, calls for global action
- India Ipl Cricket | National