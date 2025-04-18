



[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, April 17, episode of Jeopardy!] Andrew Hayes returned to the Danger! Internship for the seventh time after collecting a six -day total of $ 137,804. He Answered 33 questions correctly During his sixth competition and Qualified for an upcoming tournament of champions. Discover whether the current champion wins his seventh game or if someone beats him. Hayes, Van, Tupelo, Mississippi stood against Steven Hoying, from Hilliard, Ohio and Michelle Dolinski, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday (April 17) episode. The game started as a tight race between Andrew Hayes, a law student, and Hoying, a lawyer. Hoying found the Daily Double just before the first commercial break. The question was, an 11th point is won in a table tennis video game with the best graphic images that Atari could represent in 1972. What is Pong? He answered correctly and gave himself $ 6,000 on a real daily double. This made the game show Participant $ 2,000 for Hayes with $ 6,000 in his bank. Hayes had $ 4,000 and Dolinski, a professor of physics, had $ 600. Towards the end of the round there were three triple stompers and only one incorrect answer that was of Hayes. The question was that I say! The side has scored 24 wicket points and turned both balls off! Well done, Kant! What is Cricket? Hayes wrongly answered. Hoying used and correctly answered croquet. Both Hayes and Hoying answered 11 questions correctly, but Hoying was still in the lead because of his right DD. He had $ 8,200. Hayes Total was $ 6,000. Dolinski followed with $ 2,600, with five correct answers. In double danger, Hoying achieved a running victory after finding both DDS and presenting 23 correct answers, with only two incorrect. He found the first DD at question 17. The designation in the category that the Vice President who, read, – Seattles County had named him after him, although it was later renamed (with the same name) for a leader of the civil rights. Hoying answered, who is (William Rufus Devane) Koning? Yes! County now named after Martin Luther King, host Ken Jennings said. Hoying added $ 6,000 to his total and gave him $ 12,600 versus $ 9,600 for Andrew Hayes. Two questions later Hoying thought the second dd. This weight system used for gold is named after a city in medieval France, not the old Turkey, was the designation. He answered correctly, Troy. Hoying used $ 5,000 and gave him $ 20,600. Hayes fell behind when he answered four questions incorrectly, and only 15 questions good. Dolinski only answered 14 well, but no one wrong. There were five triple stompers in the round. Hoying led with $ 29,200. Dolinski was in second place with $ 13,400. The reigning champion, Hayes, was in third place with $ 8,800. Hed needs a miracle to win in the last danger. In fictional characters, the last question, read these characters in Africa to end an epidemic, Jane Goodall Jane Goodall inspired something similar. Dolinski has written nothing. She threw $ 5,000 and finished with $ 8,400. Hayes currently made this in second place. Both Hayes and Hoying answered, who is Doctor Dolittle? Which was correct. Hayes ended with a total of $ 13,410, after deploying $ 4,610. Hoying added $ 203 to his total, giving him $ 29,403, making him the Nights champion. Andrew Hayes ended with a seven -day total of $ 151,214. After his incredible run, he had 153 answers good and only 20 wrong. Hayes found 12 of the 21 daily Doubles and has a total Coryat of 17,514. A Coryat score is a players' score if all bets are ignored, according to J-archive. It was invented by Karl Coryat before his 1996 game. Hoying returns on Friday, April 18 for his second game against two new opponents. More Newspaper heads:

