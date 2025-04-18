



I want to sleep with you, Anaya Bangar, the trans-daughter of the former Indian cricket player and coach Sanjay Bangar, was told by a senior cricket player who made Lewd offers during her transition from Aryan.

In a recent interview with the Lallantop, Anaya revealed a pattern of toxic masculinity in the cricket world and shared that she was subject to intimidation to the point when cricketers would ask her for nudes and bring sexual progress.

There have been a few cricketers who sent me nude photos of itself, Anaya told Lallantop -hastheer Saurabh Dwivedi.

She then described a person who would abuse her verbally for everyone and later ask for my photos.

Anaya said another copy of sharing sexual harassment, I told a Purane (senior) cricket player about my situation. He told me, let's go in your car, I want to sleep with you.

Anaya did not mention the cricket player in the interview. However, she hinted that the intimidation incident on the Yeshvi Cricket Academy was in Pune.

Before he underwent a hormonal replacement therapy and gender river, Anaya had played cricket with well -known cricketers such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musher Khan and Sarfaraz Khan.

She shared that her journey had not been easy from the start.

I had to maintain the secret of myself because my father is a well -known figure. The cricket world is filled with uncertainty and toxic masculinity, she said.

I want to be a girl Anaya Bangar shared that she would wonder very early in her life, am I in the wrongly chosen gender? She said she was eight or nine years old when she chose clothes from my mother's closet and she wore.

Then I always looked in the mirror and said: I am a girl. I want to become a girl, Anaya told Lallantop.

Anaya Bangar Cricket career Just like her father, Sanjay, Anaya Bangar represented the Islam Gymkhana in the local club cricket. She was a left -handed Slagman and played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.

In November 2023, however, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that transgender athletes should not play a cricket of women to protect the integrity of the game.

Inclusivity is incredibly important for us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players, said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/want-to-sleep-with-you-sanjay-bangars-trans-daughter-exposes-senior-cricketer-who-made-lewd-offers-11744957786633.html

