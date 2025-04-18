Sports
In memory of Hans Wilhelm GB
Former Ettu President and Honorary President of DTTB will pass at the age of 89
The European table tennis community mourns the death of Hans Wilhelm GB, one of the most respected and influential figures in the sport, who died on 13 April 2025, only two weeks after celebrating his 89th birthday.
A man of deep integrity and vision, GB was a former German national team player, a reformer and a moral authority in both sports and society. His impact included athletic achievements, sports politics, business leadership and advocacy for organ donation. Throughout his life he defended honesty, responsibility and modernization.
GB, born in Dsseldorf, discovered table tennis at the age of 13 and got up to become a multiple German champion and national team member. Early he and his friend Eberhard Schler decided not only to criticize sports board, but also to help improve it. GB took responsibility for the first time in the Regional Association of North Rhine-Westphalia and later led a transformative period as president of the German Table Tennis Association (DTTB) from 1981 to 1994.
In that role he laid the foundation for the professionalization of German table tennis, making the rise of stars such as JRG Rokopf and Timo Boll possible. Since 1994 he continued to support the DTTB as honorary doctorate, widely recognized for his diplomacy and dedication. As Eberhard Schler described him, he was an absolute blow to German table tennis.
His well -known motto, learn to lose with dignity and to win with humility, deeply influenced generations of athletes. As president, he also helped modernizing the image of the sport. During the 1989 World Championships in Dortmund, he introduced a red area of play and professionalized the Tournament Lower in collaboration with television experts. That event marked a turning point, not only because of its visual identity, but also because of the sensational title won by Fetzner and Rokopf, who woke up the sleeping giant, as Rokopf later described it.
GB was so accomplished in business as in sport. A trained journalist and co-founder of Auto Zeitung in 1968, he transferred to Public Relations and became the first communication director on the board of Ford Germany and later a director of Opel. He eventually served as vice -president of General Motors Europe, where he set up large sponsorship with sporty icons such as Steffi Graf, Franziska van Almsick and clubs such as FC Bayern and AC Milan.
Despite his business success, he remained more connected to table tennis and sport. He was president of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU), was named Chef De Mission for the United German team at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games and was considered the desired successor to Willi Daume as head of the German Olympic Committee. However, a serious liver disease forced him to resign from all offices. A liver transplant in 1994 saved his life.
GB transformed his personal experience into advocacy and founded athletes for organ donation (1996) and later the Children Organ Transplant Support Foundation. Supported by public figures such as Timo Boll, Michael Schumacher and Steffi Graf, he promoted tireless consciousness and the importance of organ donation.
In 2005, during a critical phase, he was called for the German Sports Aid Foundation in Leiden. Again, he gave guidance as a reformer and moral pillar, stabilizing finances, modernization of structures and later served as honorary chairman of the supervisory council.
Hans Wilhelm GB received countless awards all his life, including:
- The big cross of the order of merit of the Federal Republic of Germany
- The title Sports Marketing Man of the Year
- The Laoreus Media Award
- Induction in the German Sports Hall of Fame
- The Golden Sports Pyramid, awarded in 2020 by Franziska van Almsick
In a strong act of principle, he returned his IOC Olympic Order, granted in 2006, ten years later as a protest against the lack of disciplinary measures against Russia after revelations of doping sponsored by the state.
Hans Wilhelm GB was a visionary in sports politics, a lord of intellect, humor and integrity. His contributions to table tennis in Germany, in Europe and worldwide are in -depth and sustainable.
The European Table Tennis Union, together with the DTTB, his club Borussia Dsseldorf and the entire table tennis family, mourn his wife Hella, their children Christiane and Wolfgang and their grandchildren. The funeral takes place during a private family ceremony.
Thanks to the German Table Tennis Association for photo and archive content
