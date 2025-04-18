



In a sad update of a story that we brought you this week, KTVU learned the football player in high school who was injured in a diving accident. What we know: Amin Noroozi, a junior at the Acalanes High School of Lafayette, died Thursday, said school officials. The director of the school, Eric Shawn, posted the following message to the community: “It is with deep sadness that I am the news part of the death of our student, Amin Noroozi, today at about 3.30 pm this sudden loss is a shock to us all, especially given our hope that things are moving in a different direction.” On Thursday evening, hundreds of students gathered in the front to express their respect and support each other. “It is heartbreaking. Looking back, I see all the good times I had with him, all the early morning weights we could do, all the memories we have made, go over the years, just get up of first -year student,” said Noroozi's friend, Josh Elerts. Support for students is provided during the day on the campus on Friday in the form of counseling and wellness services, Shawn's message was. “Our deepest sympathies are with Amin's family and our entire community, while together we navigate through this heartbreaking loss,” Shawn continued. The background story: The swimming accident happened on Sunday at Stinson Beach. Noroozi and his friends take turns in the water when he hit his head. He walked up a spinal cord slut and had to be flown to a hospital. A family friend told KTVU this week that Noroozi had lost the feeling of his arms and legs because of the spinal cord glazsel. Although he was intubated, he could speak shortly after the accident on Sunday. He apologized to his mother and told her, “I don't want to be that way.” She said to him, “Don't jump to conclusions.” Family members told KTVU on Wednesday that there were signs of hope for the injury, but that doctors had to perform more tests. A baseball game between Acalanes High and Petaluma High School had an extra meaning for the community on Wednesday. All sales were donated to the Van Noroozi family for his medical costs. Claudine Wong from KTVU has contributed to this story.

