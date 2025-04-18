Sports
Connor Bedard puts some stories in bed
If you spent time on social media during the Chicago Blackhawks season, you saw waste heads of worthless clickbait sites or non-context clips from a frustrated clips Connor Bedard. These led to the ridiculous story that the young star wants from Chicago. Bedard has put many lazy stories in bed when they meet the media today.
Connor Bedard does not leave Chicago
It started just after the Blackhawks won the number 1 -pick two years ago. You heard the clueless ramblings that Bedard would pull a lindros and not sign with the Blackhawks after they had set it up. During the last two seasons, the messages and articles came about how we do not sign again after this entry contract proceeds after each loss, each more stupid and uninformed than the previous one.
Unless you are in the room and around all of us, I am a pretty gentle man, and if I looked a bit sad on the couch or something, people might get it out of the context, Bedard said. I said it so often. I love being here, the city and the people. Even before I was set up, I was embraced as one of them.
Bedard has tackled some of these foolish stories, because even if he tries to avoid them, it is impossible to be completely blind to them.
I don't really see that much, unless someone shows me, he admitted. But I think people who know me know that I like to be here and really trust that the direction was going. If you get the first overall choice, you will probably not win the cup in the coming two years. It is a concept of where you are. You go there to win every game, but at the end you know that it was in a process of growing and learning, and that is an exciting time. If you lose, winning makes a lot sweeter once you get there.
The Blackhawks can sign Bagard for a contract extension from 1 July. As expected, he gave a new contract very little thought during the season. However, he made it abundantly clear that he is not going anywhere.
I said it 100 times: I think it's great here, he said. I have a great relationship with Kyle (Davidson) and everyone. I don't even know what to expect with that. You have the conversations and so on, and see, but I am not worried about that. Like I said, great relationship, and I know I want to be here for a long time.
Speed is the focus out of season
Another story that crawled up as the season progressed was that Bagard was a slow player. Although he has never been a burner on the ice, he is certainly not slow. The addition of boys like Frank Nazar And Oliver Moore Bedard certainly appears slower, but that can be said of almost everyone in the team.
It is clear that Davidson wants this team to be known as fast and ruthless. Bedard sees the speed around him and wants to catch up.
That's the big thing for this summer. I mean, probably the biggest things are speed, acceleration and things like that for me, he said. Only with the way I play, I don't think I'm slow, but probably a kind of average speed. I will never be Mackinnon, McDavid or such a person. If I can get another step, it takes guys on their heels a little more, and the way I think the game, I think that can be a huge plus for me and help create more.
Bedard also knows that focusing on speed can reduce its strength if it is not careful. Finding the right balance of the two is the key to his training out of season.
I think you can improve both, he said. You don't want to lose all your strength. It's just game speed, and then I come here and say that I have to work on my strength next summer. Just find that balance and learn my body and how I can get the most out of myself.
This is still a work in progress with Bagard, but we know he will do the work. Today it is interesting to talk to so many different players about their low season and how it varies, depending on where they are in their career. The young boys such as Bedard and Nazar speak in generalities such as faster or stronger. They are still adapting to the big picture of an NHL player. Meanwhile, guys love Ryan Donato And Connor Murphy can spend their summers adjusting specific aspects of their game.
