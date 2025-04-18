GIG organizes World Cup second classroom for UM students during ITTF World Cup in Macau





On April 16, 2025, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) Continued his dedication to feeding Macaus Future Leaders by inviting local university students to participate in the Second Class Tour of the World Cup. This initiative took place during the ITTF Men and World Cup World Cup Macao 2025 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment GroupAn international table tennis tournament organized in the Galaxy Arena from 14 April for seven consecutive days. Sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the event is organized by the Macau SAR Regersments Sports Bureau, GEG, the World Table Tennis Management Group Limited and co -organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association. As part of the tour, 20 annual communication students from the University of Macau, accompanied by assistant professor Mrs. Agnes Lam, Mrs. Zhouo Dao, ITF head of the media (Asia); Mrs. Annie Loi, vice -president of Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Relations at GEG; And Mrs. Kam Leong, assistant vice -president of media relationships, public relations at GEG, were led by various media -related areas in the Galaxy Arena. 20-year-old students from the University of Macaus Department of Communication visited the mixed zone and learned about media workflows and practical operations for large-scale international sporting events through professional statement by Mrs. Zhou Dao, ITTF head of the media (Asia), which extended their related knowledge by extra curriculum activities. The group of students visited the media center and the press conference space and had an interaction with Mrs. Wang Peng, CMG table tennis TV producer, who gained first-hand insight into the front line working environment of professional media. The students were given the opportunity to communicate and receive signatures from the Chinese table tennis player Mrs. Zhu Sibing, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. With the support of the organizing committee, students explored the professional media setup of a world-class sporting event, including the media seats, photography zones, press conference space and media center. Industry experts such as Mrs. Wang Peng, CMG Table Tennis TV producer, and Mr. Allan Chong from Macao Daily News, offered insights into real -time workflows and operations behind the scenes. Students also witnessed a fascinating light show and had the opportunity to meet the Chinese table tennisatleet Mrs. Zhu Sibing, taking pictures together to commemorate the moment. One participant, Adrie Zhu, expressed appreciation for the experience and stated that the initiative offered a valuable learning option outside the classroom, giving a deeper insight into media communication in the context of international sports and inspired their future career goals. The student participants explored the media photography area and experienced the front line working environment of professional media. The group of students enjoyed a spectacular light show of the event and experienced the charm of sports competition from a different perspective. This initiative corresponds to GEBS who have long existed belief in returning to the community by using large events to create learning platforms for local young people. In addition to the experience of the second class, GIG also arranged students from the University of Macaus Lui Che Woo College and Communication Department to attend live competitions with GIG -WILLIGE TEAM MEMBERS and visit official Merchandise stores, a strong bond with the sport and the cultural atmosphere. By consistently integrating sports with education, GG contributes to the Macaus City of Sports Vision and supports the development of young talent through experience and social involvement. The company continues to commit to promoting sports exchange and inspiring the next generation of leaders in Macau.

