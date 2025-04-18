



Bloomington, Ind. – Indiana's 2025 Spring football match is on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. Follow along by renewing the page for updates from the scrimmage below. Furthermore, below is our postgame summary of Memorial Stadium. Pregame player notes Width Elijah has become Is in training pants and will not play. Cornerback Amariyun Knighen Has a stool and will not play. Defensive rulers Andrew Turvy And Andrew Depaepe are also inactive. Attacking rules Kahlil Benson And Drew Evans Missed the entire spring including tonight's game. In Game Player Notes Rolijah Hardy Line on a starting lineback.

Line on a starting lineback. D'Angelo Ponds And Jamari Sharpe seem to be the first team corners.

And seem to be the first team corners. Fernando Mendoza Is a surprise for anyone like the first team QB

Is a surprise for anyone like the first team QB Kaelon Black, Roman Hemby And Lee Beebe, Jr. All see the field to run back in the first series for the attack.

And All see the field to run back in the first series for the attack. Alberto Mendoza Is the second team QB, Grant Wilson Third team. Scoring plays The game is offensive versus defense. Only two quarters are played. First quarter Fernando Mendoza on Omar Cooper for a touchdown of 13 meters. 7-0 attack.

Defense leaves the field during the second ride. First -year safety Byron Baldwin with a PBU. 7-3 attack.

Rolijah Hardy intercepts Fernando Mendoza on a tipped pass on the line. He returns it 46 meters before a score. 10-7 defense.

32-yard field goal of Nico Radicic makes it 10-10.

After a quarter it is 10-10. Second quarter Defense is still having a stop on the first series with Alberto Mendoza at QB. It is 13-10 defense.

Khobie Martin Rommelde, found by Seaonta Stewart Jr. It is now 17-10 defense.

A Lee Beebe, Jr. 5-Yard hasty touchdown connects the game at the age of 17. Beebe also had a reception of 25 meters on the drive.

A defensive stop gives them the lead 20-17 with 9:24 in the game.

Another defensive stop ensures that the 23-17 defense leads at 9:04. Grant Wilson in QB for the last two discs.

Fernando Mendoza to Cooper for a passing score of 12 meters. 24-23 attack leads, 5:43 about. Key Play: Kaelon Black 41-Yard Run.

It is 24-23 attack with two minutes left.

Alberto Mendoza at LeBron Bond For a six-yard TD makes the 31-23 attack with 1:22 left.

Final: attack 31 Defense 23. We have comments from Curt Cignetti and the players later on Thursday evening. Scoring system The team was divided between the attack and the defense with the scoring system as follows: Touchdown 6 points Extra point 1 point Field goal 3 points Turnover achieved 4 points Defensive stop/point forced 3 points Safety 2 points Postgame Summary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWN6Kinusxi Go here for full coverage of IU football.

