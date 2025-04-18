Michael McLeod was a product of Canadas Star Making System. Now they are both on trial

In March 2009, Peter Wall, a Canadian video journalist, traveled to the prestigious Silver Stick Peewee AAA hockey tournament in Port Huron, Mich. Hoping to document families who are consumed by the all-embracing, professionalized culture of elite level minor hockey.

When he arrived in Michigan, Wall Paul Marner and his 12-year-old son Mitch, a star attacker for the Vaughan Kings. And he met Judi McLeod and her son Mikey, who had just turned 11 and played for the legendary Toronto Marlboros.

It felt like they were young professionals, Wall says and remembered the degree of intensity that fell over the adolescent tournament. It was all very serious.

But in the Mcleods the wall felt that he had found a foil for the stereotype of a hyper-critical, exaggerated emotional hockey family. They seemed passionate but wise about the degree of importance at a competition for children. The Mcleods welcomed the wall in their world.

In one scene, filmed in a hotel room for the last day of the tournament, Judi McLeod tells her son: every time you go on the ice, I think I can make a difference, and you do that.

He smiled when his mother gave him a loving pat on the back.

You the man, she said.

Mikey, as he has been called all his life, would be one of Hockeys Golden Boys. By the time he was 16, a explorer praised McLeod's elite offensive talent and speed and suggested that he had the potential to become an NHL player. He was appointed as the Canadian Junior Team at 5 pm and again at the age of 18. A headline in the National Post in December 2017 wondered if he would soon be Team Canadas next concept.

A month later, in January 2018, McLeod Canada helped to take the gold medal home in the Junior World Championships.

Six months later, in London, Ontario, Mikey McLeod and four of his team Canada Teammates Cal Foote, Dylan Dube, Carter Hart and Alex Forenton, after a hockey Canada Gala, commemorating the victory of the teams. What a 20-year-old woman claimed later that night happened, for a few hours in a hotel room, is the subject of a lawsuit that starts next week.

During that process in London, McLeod is confronted with accusations of sexual violence and sexual violence because he is a party to the violation. He is the only one of the five with two charges. Some legal experts have said that a guilty judgment could lead to a punishment as a five -year prison sentence for every charge for a suspect without a criminal record.

All London Five were once highly appreciated prospects that were raised via Canadas Minor Hockey System, but McLeod distinguishes both for the talent he showed at a young age and his family, including two brothers who also play professional hockey, was Once compared For famous clans in hockeys, such as the sutters and steels.

MCLEOD was a first round pick from the New Jersey Devils in 2016 and spent six seasons in the organization and settled as a fast and physical two -way player. But last year he played for two teams in Russia KHL, Hockeys Hinterland, after he had taken leave from the Devils after he had been charged in January 2024 and his contract with the club went.

My first collection meal was just a surprise that a child I have treated is involved in something like this. And in this case I clearly feel a lot of empathy for the victim, says Wall. He then adds, with the advantage afterwards, that something always felt for him about the world that he documented a star machine filled with a culture of rights and privileges.

Is there a connection with the kind of problematic behavior that came true in Junior Hockey among young men? Wall asks. You have to think there is.

Judi and Richard McLeod raised their three hockey-playing boys in Lorne Park, a prosperous Mississauga neighborhood on the outskirts of Lake Ontario, just west of Toronto. In the winter they laid an ice rink in the back garden and the boys played Balhockey under the shade of the suburbs Forested streets in the summer.

Judi McLeod spent every day on an ice rink, she told the wall. There was never one night off. It started, you put your child in a small little sport, typhous hockey and they shine out and they love it, and suddenly it seems like you wake up and this is all you do, she said.

Even at that young age, Mikey McLeod was near the highlight of the small hockey establishment. The Marlboros were coached by Hall of Fame defender Paul Coffey, whose son also played in the team. McLeods Future World Junior teammate Taylor Raddish was also in the team.

The Marlboros attract and recruit the best players in the Greater Toronto area. But even within that pipeline, the Mcleods had unusually talented tires.

They were good friends with and lived around the corner of the Strome Brothers Ryan, Dylan and Matthew and played Balhockey with them outside their houses. (Dylan plays for the Washington Capitals, Ryan for the Anaheim Ducks, and Matthew for the Ahls Hershey Bears.)

The Hughes, another future NHL family, lived about 10 minutes away from the Mcleods in Mississauga. Quinn Hughes, now a defender at the Vancouver Canucks, would play shiny on an outdoor lane next to Mikey McLeod, who is a year older.

They were just a really good family for us to follow, Jack Hughes told a reporter for the Devils website. They were the same as we, they all played tons of sports, they were crazy athletic, we were crazy athletic. They were always on the road.

Before Christmas in 2013, McLeod's good friend Dylan Strome who was selected second by the Erie Otters, offered a season before he offered some advice about what to expect as Rookie in the OHL.

He told me about being a groan and how to listen to all older boys, McLeod told the Mississauga News. You have a role to play there and you can't expect you to go inside and be as good as you were immediately in a small dwarf.

As the OHL design of 2014 approached, McLeod was announced as a top perspective. In one position in the Toronto star, he was described by a scout as a high pedigree as a potential NHL player.

The Marlboros won the OHL Cup 2014, a competition for the Top Midget Greater Toronto Hockey League teams, and McLeod was named the MVP tournament. In April he was generally selected by the Mississauga Steelheads in the OHL design.

McLeods Local Star Power was considered a way to arouse more interest in the club, which suffered for attention because of the proximity of Toronto and the attraction of the CityS Pro Sports franchises. While Minor Hockey was huge in the GTA, Major Junior was a side issue.

McLeod was cast as an important part of the marketing push of steelheads. He was one of the four 16-year-olds on a selection of mostly 18 to 20-year-olds. He lived at home, while players from outside the GTA lived in a Billet house, a family house that houses players for the season.

It is the best of worlds, playing in the OHL and there is nothing above home, he told Yahoo Sports shortly after he was set up.

By the time McLeod reached the Steelheads, Junior Hockeys history of ritual female hatred and sexual violence was well established.

A study by the CBCS 5th Estate in 1996 showed that since 1980 more than 20 players and team officers in the OHL had been investigated for sexual violence. In most cases the charges were withdrawn or the accused were acquitted.

In March 2000, three members of the Barrie Colts were accused of sexual violence, after an alleged incident with a 16-year-old girl in a local house. The Colts then won the OHL championship. The charges were withdrawn in July because the crown thought there was little chance of conviction.

In August 2012, three members of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds were accused of sexual abuse after a woman claimed that she was forced to have sex with them against her will. De Kroon dropped the indictment in April 2013 and did not quote a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Windsor Spitfire Forward Ben Johnson, a prospect in New Jersey Devils, was accused of two counts of sexual violence in March 2013. He was later sentenced to three years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl, who was supposed to be drunk to give permission, in a Wasprawing from a nightclub.

Last month, Peel Regional Police opened an investigation into an alleged sexual attack in November 2014, Mcleods Rookie season with the OHL team, which concerned eight former members of the Steelheads.

The woman, who was then 22, told the CTV news program W5 that she had a relationship with a 19-year-old member of the Steelheads who invited her to watch TV with another player in a Billet house. She said that the player brought her to a bathroom, initiated sexual acts, but what started when a consensual encounter changed into a group -sexual attack, in which eight players were involved in the age of 16 to 19 years. None of the players involved has been identified.

An investigation into the alleged incident by Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit is underway.

Leading to the NHL design of 2016, McLeod was considered a top perspective.

But talent evaluators measure more than in ice talent. Mental Make -Up is a growing part of the evaluation process and there were questions about the maturity of McLeods. One person who interviewed him on the NHL combination doubted his common sense. Another NHL taluator who was familiar with McLeod described him as immature and Flakey.

A former teammate described McLeod as an Eddie Haskell type, after the fictional character of Leave It To Beaver, who would be polite for an authority figure and a snot monkey when that authority was not nearby.

At the NHL design in Buffalo in June, McLeod 12th was generally selected by the New Jersey Devils. He was the captain of the Steelheads the following season and played for Canada in 2017 in the World Junior Team.

The following year McLeod was one of the returning players named after the Canadian World Junior Team, together with Hart en Dube. And again, during the holidays, fans in Canada settled in the annual tradition of looking at the best young players of the nations who take the world.

At the end of the tournaments, the 2018 World Junior Champions was on the Blueline with their arms on each other's shoulders gold medals around their necks, where Red Hockey Canada's hats beat, Oh Canada as loud as they could.

Next week McLeod will again be with four of those teammates, this time in a courthouse in London, among a completely different spotlight.

(Illustration: then Goldfarb / Athletics. Photos: Kevin Hoffman, China Wong / Nhli / Getty)