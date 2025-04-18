ITTF Men's and Women's World Championship Macao 2025 Day 5

Full match schedules and live results are available here And you can catch the promotion live on this link. Record alert !! In the last game of the day, Hugo Calderano (Brazil) beat Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan) in what was a historic victory, with which Brazil's very first World Cup table tennis medal was secured. Calderano in a sparkling exhibition of agile touch play and strength, seamlessly mixed to dismantle a formidable opponent, making a challenging matchup appear to be deceptively simple. Despite the dropout match, Calderano remained compiled and he performed a tactical master class against Harimoto. By keeping the rallies slow and low, Calderano prefers Harimoto effectively for high speed exchanges, so that many casual errors of the Japanese padler are induced. Harimoto seemed like a number of species and struggled to prevent the well -executed tactics of Calderano. His difficulties were exacerbated by missed opportunities, including wasted spelled points in the last match, which he eventually lost 10-12, sealing the victory of Calderano. Calderano's victory was a deep emotional moment and marked his first major medal after the heartache to finish fourth in the Paris Olympic Games. His reaction, extended on the floor with a mix of relief and joy, conquered the meaning of overcoming this long -awaited milestone. He will look at his great run while he is then in the semi -finals in the semi -final Wang Chuqin of China. The Chinese younger Kuai-Man hit senior countryman Wang Manyu 4-2 (5-11, 10-12, 11-6, 18-16, 11-9, 11-5) eliminated to book her first semifinal at the World Cup. The man, who had left in the group phases last year, delivered an incredible comeback from 0-2 to beat the number two, Veeu. From the third match, she used her Step-Around Forehand effectively to curb the attacking options of Manyu and to use her SouthPaw angles to disturb her opponent's rhythm. The varied and strategic service benefits of humans caused rare mistakes of the typical steady creep. A scary victory in the fourth game turned out to be crucial, winding momentum completely in favor of humans while she was wearing her form to seal a remarkable victory. With this victory, the man also crushes her loss to many on the ITTF-attu Asian Cup from 2025 and will now be confronted with the Japanese Mima Ito in the semi-final.

World No. 1 Lin Shidong (China) celebrated his birthday in style and steamed past Triels Moregardh (Sweden) in four straight games. Shidong played his best match of the tournament so far and passed a difficult opponent in a convincing way. He proved why he is considered the best backhand in the world and uses it consistently to dominate Moregardh. Shidong also seemed to be on his physical best, fly around the table and go to every ball, despite the best attempts by Moregardh to push him away from the table. Moregardh had a small window to return to the game, with a few cans in the game in a third game of the marathon. However, the silver medal winner of the Paris Olympic Games could not take his chances and eventually fell against a superior opponent. The final Scorelijn read-4-0 (11-7, 11-9, 20-18, 11-6). Shidong will now be confronted with senior fellow countryman Liang Jingkun in the semi -final, both with a first World Cup victory. The evening session starts on expected lines, while defending champion Sun Yingsha (China) defeated Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei). Yingsha won a comfortable victory in five games, looking for her best attacks. Cheng seemed to never be in the game, despite a victory in the third game, with the difference in both players that became clear as the game progressed. The final Scorelijn read-4-1 (11-6, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9). She will now be confronted with fellow countryman Chen Xingtong in the semi -final. World No. 4 Chen Xingtong from China defeated the Brazilian Bruna Takahashi 4-1 (11-8, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-7) in the last game of the morning session. Takahashi's backhand, both consistent and powerful, shed Xingtong her head for answers. A crucial moment came at 10-9 in the third game, where Takahashi was unable to convert a spell point, making a chance to take a 2-1 lead. After he survived that critical game, Xingtong gained strength, played with more confidence and claiming control over the game. She comfortably secured the fourth and fifth games and finally ends the match with minimal opposition. Xingtong will now be confronted with the winner of Sun Yingsha (China) and Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) in the semi-final.

Day 5 witnesses another epic, while Wang Chuqin (China) survives a huge fear against Benedikt Duda (Germany) to continue to the semi -final. In a collision of left -handed players, Duda showed a remarkable form and challenged Chuqin with a high -level game. Despite a quick defeat in the opening match, Duda has effectively adapted to set up a strong comeback, making the match more competitive. Duda's serves a crucial role in his strategy, which effectively sets up powerful and low attacking shots of both wings of the table. His precision and control enabled him to exert consistent pressure, with a clear focus on exploiting the wide -hand side of Chuqin. He corresponded to the World No. 2 Shot for Shot, in a performance reminiscent of colleague -German Timo Boll's matches against top Chinese players. Duda will regret that he does not convert the fifth game and loses 8 points in a row of a 7-3 lead. He also failed to convert a match point option to convert 10-9, which missed a reception. However, he can walk away with his head high, in what his best is ever at a World Cup. With the lively coaching of Wang Hao who feeds him, Chuqin remained compiled under intense pressure. A bit of luck in the fifth game, including netballs and a critical service error from Duda, Chuqin gave the chance to come back from 3-7 to take the fifth game. The drama culminated in the decision maker, where the sparkle of Chuqin sheen with two crucial points at 10-10, so that the victory was sealed in the midst of exciting parties in the stands. Chuqin will now be confronted with the winner of Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan) and Hugo Calderano (Brazil) in the semi -final.

Mima Ito defeated Satsuki Odo 4-2 (11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7) in an all Japanese matchup.

With a backlog of 7-10 in the crucial fifth match, ITO organized a remarkable comeback by merge five consecutive points to grab a 3-2 lead in a closely disputed game. This change seemed to be firmly tilting the balance in favor of ITO, while Odo struggled to bounce back from the disappointment. Under increasing pressure, ODO staggered in the sixth game, so ITO could close the match and achieve a well -deserved victory.

The exceptional speed of ITO was completely visible because she consistently took the ball early, so that Odo minimal time remained to recover between strokes. By maintaining the ruthless pressure, ITO disrupted the rhythm of ODO and effectively limited her ability to carry out its shots.

ITO will take a lot of confidence of this victory, lost from Odo in their previous 2 meetings. She was dropped from the Japanese team for the Olympic Games in Paris, she has made a strong explanation by beating the world No. 8 and will now be confronted with the winner of Kuai Man (China) vs Wang Manyu (China).