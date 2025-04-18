Red Light -Nieuwsbrief | This is the first edition of AthleticsS hockey newsletter. Register here To receive red light directly in your inbox.

We are your hockey hosts, Sean McMeoe And James MirtleAnd this is our letter o news. Let's go:

His play -off time

Who has the best chance of winning the cup?

Ok, maybe a bit heavy on the emojis so far, but hey, were pumped to be here.

This inaugural hockey newsletter on Athletics Has been a long time to come almost a decade for people like us who have been and are the great timing for a while, given the play -offs open with a Doublehead on Saturday evening in Winnipeg and Dallas.

Let's start by seeing how the Stanley Cup opportunities stand in line, thanks to our statistics expert Dom Luszczyszyn. These factors in the injury situation of each teams, up to the minute.

Mcindoe: Let's start with the obvious. The Leafs are way too high, right? The model is based on the numbers, not on the stories, and usually that is an advantage. But after eight years of play -off misery, and confronted with a rival that she likes to make miserable, do we really think the Leafs are in good condition here? ((View our Leafs-Sens series Preview here.))

Mirtle: Yes, there is no chance to have them as a favorite of 71 percent in round 1, to start. I think Ottawa is now generally underestimated. The Sens was in 28th place on December 1, became healthy, made some nice additions and have since the ninth best team in the competition! I can't see that this is a cakewalk. (Moreover, you know, the entire leaf of Leafs.)

Mcindoe: Since they were talking about Canadian Wildcard regional potential, can the Habs pull one against the top-placed capitals?

Mirtle: Again, momentum should definitely count for something, isn't it? Montreal was on a 15-5-6 stove and Washington looked very simply out of the piece and won only four of the last 12 games. And Logan Thompson has a .876 savings percentage in its last 10 starts! I call that as a surprisingly long series.

Mcindoe: Do you know what should be a long series? Dallas and Colorado. Please tell me that those stars are injuries that will not ruin what a classic should be. ((Preview of Stars-AVS series.)

Mirtle: Is it a good time now to mention that I am a Blackwood believer and the AVS chosen to win it all? And yes, I think Dallas is in trouble without Miro Heiskanen. Who do you have this year, DGB?

Mcindoe: I rarely get confused with a model, but maybe I will here: I have the jets To unite the land and end the drought. Elbows, honey. Just don't mention which country their MVP goalkeeper is coming.

(Bruce Bennett / Getty images)

What the model man says

This year immediately went to the source for a few burning questions about our play -off probably.

1. Why is your model so fond of the jets this year? Fourteen percent to win it all is a lot for a team that has had a hard time from the round 1.

Luszczyszyn: The Connor Hellebuyck factor is large. Only Connor McDavid has a similar impact per game, and the gap between Hellebuyck and the NHLS Next Best goalie is considerable. Moreover, Winnipegs Star Forwards seem more chosen this year, and the top four of the defense looks better than normal thanks to Dylan Samberg. The jets own the puck better than ever and defend well for the best keeper of the competitions. That is a recipe for good things in the late season. And they also have home ice in every series.

2. What is the other biggest surprise for you after performing the opportunities?

Luszczyszyn: The Oilers were the team that could be defeated for most of the year, but their inconsistencies and depth problems became too big a problem to ignore. Mix in the loss of workfish defender Mattias Ekholm, and they are now only a 50-50 bet against the kings in round 1 a large drop-off of the past three years where the oilers were 70 percent favorites each time. That series certainly surprised me.

No stupid questions



(Tyler Schank / Clarkson Creative / Getty images)

Why do so many fans look so angry with the play -off format?

The short answer is that we just like to complain. Here is a slightly longer answer:

The current format is based on the four divisions, with no. 2 and no. 3 seeds in every division that play each other, and the number 1 seed that plays a wildcard. (Those wildcards can come from another division, so we can't necessarily call it a 1-VS.-4 matchup, because nothing can ever be simple in this competition.)

In theory that works fine. But occasionally it can lead to matchups such as these years of stars opposite the avalanche in a series between two teams seen as Elite Cup chances. Dallas had the competitions on the fifth best plate, while Colorado was in eighth place. But because they finished second and third in the central division, they were stuck and played each other in round 1. That is too early, many fans would claim.

The alternative would be a 1-VS.-8 classification based on the conference, which used the competition from 1994 to 2013. That makes unfair matchups less likely, although it does not eliminate them completely. (For that you have to go to a Leaguewide 1-VS.-16 format, and travel and time zones make that impractical.) The disadvantage is that you get less rivalry matchups, which likes the competition. This is the fourth year in a row that the oilers have played the kings, which is fun or boring, depending on your perspective.

All in all, it is not as if the size makes such a big problem. There are no easy outs in the NHL play -offs, so everyone has to beat four good teams to win the cup. And it is not like the stars and avalanche would not have to cross if they are really one of the best teams. You could claim that the current format pushes only a few of that selection frame up a little early, so that they actually happen.

Maybe that is a good thing, but it doesn't feel like it is your team that gets the more difficult matchup. And as we said, we really like to complain.

(Top photo of Matthew Tkachuk: Carmen Mandato / Getty images)