



The ITTF leadership celebrated the sports height to six medal events at the Olympic Games during a press conference in Macao, China. On April 9, 2025, the IOC Executive Board decided to introduce a groundbreaking mixed team event for table tennis at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The moment was cast as a validation of long -term vision as a catalyst for future growth, in particular in terms of the development of women. ITTF President and IOC member Petra Srling, who said, the table tennis family is very proud of six medal events. This decision reflects the power of our sport and its universal attraction. It fits perfectly with ITTFS vision for an inclusive, innovative future. A true men and women compete together, such as equals, in a real team -driven format. We believe that the mixed team event will be a powerful catalyst for the development of table tennis of ladies worldwide, giving member associations new opportunities to invest and innovate. The announcement meant a decisive moment in ItTFS Olympic journey, which started with four medal events in Seoul 1988. With this sixth addition, table limis is now ready to promote its appeal and relevance within the Olympic movement. Also in Macao China ITTF -Vice -President Liu Guoliang, who supervised the Landmark Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, an event that was widely seen as a proof of concept. When we announced the inaugural world cup for mixed team in Chengdu in August 2023, I believed that it would be a meaningful step for our sport, Liu said. But I never thought that this event would be part of the Olympic program less than two years later. It must be said that this is a victory for the tennis industry of the world table. I want to thank Petra Srling for all her efforts and contributions in communication with the IOC and beyond. ITTF group CEO Steve Dainton praised the performance and pointed to the broader aspects that the sport helped to stand out. In recent months our president Petra Srling and our secretary -general Raul Calin were very focused on obtaining this extra medal and I think table tennis she both owes a lot, Dainton said. In addition to the innovative mixed team format, I think it helped us that table tennis has an incredibly large number of young fans, and especially female fans. This is a unique situation and I think this is very impressed by the Olympic movement. With Chengdu who is preparing for organizing the third edition of the Mixed Team World Cup from November 30 to December 7, 2025, and the countdown to Los Angeles 2028 is officially underway, Table Tennis thinks a new Olympic chapter built on growth, innovation and inclusiveness.

