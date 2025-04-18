Iowa State Football: Matt Campbell about continuing after the historic season Iowa State Football reached its first 11-win season last year, but the cyclones are hungry for more.

The Spring College Football Transfer Portal is open on April 16 and will close on 25 April. This is the last chance for returning players to enter the portal, to be recruited and find a new team and school before the start of the 2025 season.

During the post season transfer portal window in December, the cyclones made six additions and say goodbye to 10 players.

Iowa State Decision on April 26 Spring football practices. The cyclones have not yet officially announced a decision with regard to a spring football match or open practice, but with the conclusion that is getting closer, it seems unlikely at the moment.

Here is a look at the Iowa State football players who entered the portal this spring and are planning to switch to play elsewhere, and the incoming transfers who have chosen to come to Iowa State.

Also come back up to and including 26 April, because this is updated when players announcements are made.

Iowa State Roster Spring supplements via the transfer portal

There are currently no players who are currently participating in the cyclones as a signer of the spring transfer portal. Come back until 26 April for updates.

Iowa State Football Extrovert Transfers, Spring Departures

Isaiah Alston

The 6-foot-4 broad recipient announced his intention to switch on April 17. Alston only played one season in the state of Iowa, after switching from the army. Alston ran into an ankle injury that ended his 2023 season in West Point and limited him to nine receptions for 266 Yards and two touchdowns. In the state of Iowa he appeared in 11 games last season, but did not register any catches until the last game of the year, a 42-41 victory over Miami in the pop-tarts Bowl, where he had two receptions for 52 Yards.

With Jayden Higgins and Jeylin Noel who graduated, there was an opportunity for Alston to see potentially increased time next fall, but he chooses to use his last year of suitability elsewhere.

Brent Helton

Some of the twins tandem, Brent Helton RedShirted last season on arrival. The 6-foot-5, 320 pound Lineman was given a three-star perspective, according to 247 Sports, which came from high school in Corona, California. After last year Redshirt, he and his brother were both in line to compete for starting places in the inner line, according to the offensive line coach Ryan Clanton of Cyclones.

“Both Heltons did very well,” Clanton said on April 7, when he was asked for potential candidates to fill in the interior positions of the cyclones on the attacking line. “They learn how to play the center and guard on the inside, and that clearly helped a ton.”

The Heltons first announced their intention to switch on April 14 and then officially made it on April 16, when the portal opened for the first time.

Wade Helton

The other half of the twins tandem, the 6-foot-5, 300 pound Helton was the first to announce the decision of he and his brother to switch via social media on 14 April. The news was confirmed by school staff and they officially entered the portal as soon as it opened on April 16.

Just like his brother, Wade Helton was also a three -star perspective in the 2024 class that came from Corona, California. After last year Redshirt, they were both in line to compete for starting spots and increased playing time this season.

Thank you to our teammates, coaches and football staff – we are grateful for our time in Iowa State. I enter the transfer portal and look forward to finding a new house.