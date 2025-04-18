During the weekend of 21 to 23 March, the University of Nottingham hosted the Senior Table Tennis National Championships 2025 on our flagship David Ross Sports Village. The university welcomed hundreds of competitors, spectators and coaches during the three days of action and also saw success for a number of students who participated in the championships.

Stars of the Olympic Games, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games belonged to those who relieved the competition when they fought these in singles, Doubles and Para events for the right to be called national champion at the end of March. Among those were the University of Nottingham Sport Scholar and Olympian Tin-Tin Ho, who was planning to make these championships a milestone.

Medicine student Tin-Tin came in the competition as the ruling champion for women's singles, and retaining her title turned out to be anything but simple. Tin-Tin would reach the semi-final stage without dropping a set, but would go down 3-2 in the best of 7 match, which would bring a great risk of elimination. Tin-Tin, however, showed her experience and nerve by gathering to a 4-3 competition victory to book her place in the final. Here HO again became the women's champion for ladies, but it would require an even bigger comeback than her semi-final version. In the final, Ho would lose the first 3 sets before the Tin-Tin and Will to Win championship tribe took over, with the last four games all the way of the Nottingham student. This effort meant that it would be a record-similar seventh ladies singles national title for Tin-Tin, because she is now at the level with Jill Parker in the all-time list.

There would also be success for a Nottingham student in the women's doubles, because Mari Baldwin and her partner Tianer Yu conquered their knockout matches with a score of 3-1 in all three. Baldwin and Yu started a strong start in the final and won the first two games before they lost a narrow third. On 8-8 in the fourth match, Baldwin and Yu withdrew by winning important points, taking the last match 11-9 and securing their first senior national titles.

In the mixed doubles competition, the University of Nottingham Table Tennis Aids Robert Pelc and Jasmin both wong the semi-final with their respective partners, while Wong in combination with Tin-Tin HO in double the women-on-new anxiously close to the final.

We want to congratulate all our students and coaches on their fantastic performances during a weekend that ended an excellent week before the program, with the University of Nottingham Table Tennis Club won both the titles for men and women's University National Championship on BUCs Big Wednesday.

In addition to the success of our students, the 2025 Mark Bates LTD National Championships were a fantastic celebration of table tennis and it was a pleasure to organize the showpiece event at the University of Nottingham Campus.

Photography Credit: Michael Loveder | Table tennis England