If Premier League fans needed a reminder of how beautiful European football could be, then it has delivered this week.

Aston Villa pushed Paris Saint-Germain all the way into their quarterfinals of the Champions League; Arsenal brought another sensational version against Real Madrid to humiliate the European champions; Tottenham went to Frankfurt in the Europa League and won a competition; Manchester United perhaps completed the biggest period of extra time that English football has ever seen to pass Lyon in the same competition, and EH, Chelsea completed their conference competition with Legia Warsaw.

The medium of April and continental football is in its absolute splendor.

But how many parties will the Premier League represent in Uefas Three competitions next season?

With so many moving parts it is not a simple question to answer, but we will try.

How many Champions League slots are available?

In the past this was a simple one, right? After all, there is a reason to finish in the top four, became a strong part of the English football Lexicon. But things have changed, possibly more than you think.

First of all, there was the news that the Premier League had protected one of the UFAS Two European Performance Spots (EPS), awarded to the two domestic competitions that have performed most successfully in coefficient terms in 2024-25. So that is now five Champions League ligplaces for the Premier League, hence the focus on the moving top five fight that is currently underway.

But it doesn't end there. The winners of the Europa League will also receive a Champions League place for the following season, and there are two Premier League parties in the semi-final of that competition, with neither side Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United that probably ends in the upper half of the table.

So you say that next month we could have a play-off from Champions League between Spurs and United in Bilbao?

I suspect that UEFA still prefers that it is called the Europa League final, but yes, that is a situation that is increasingly possible, although the two clubs have to pass Bodo/Glim and Athletic Club respectively.



So those are six Premier League teams next season in the Champions League?

Well, but it can be seven.

Wait, what?

You should not forget that the EPS position is a separate route to the Champions League then the standard top four, so if Arsenal finished fifth (it is very unlikely, but what if Mikel Artetas consumed so consumed by European glory that their inland form fell apart?) But won the Epse League then would go. Combine that with a Premier League team that wins the Europa League and England would have seven representatives in what used to be known as the European Cup in 2024-25: the top four, defensive champions Arsenal, sixth place plus one of Manchester United of Tottenham.

That would mean that 19.4 percent of the parties would come in the following seasons Champions League of the Premier League

Good math, but, as I say, resistant under: very unlikely.

What about the other European competitions?

Usually the English football gets three other European places, two in the Europa League and one in the UEFA Conference League. The Europa League bows are handed over to the FA Cup winners and the highest Premier League Finisher who is not eligible for the Champions League. Then the Carabao Cup winners get the spot of the Conference League.

So that is nine, possibly 10 Premier League parties in Europe next season

You would think, but guess, it's not as easy as that. First Newcastle won the Carabao Cup, but seems to be more and more likely to be eligible for the Champions League through their competition position, so that that Conference League Place switches to a Premier League finisher. Then we have teams left in these seasons FA Cup. Three of Die (Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa) all have reasonable screaming of qualification for the Champions League through their competition position, so that would mean that the FA Cup slot would also switch to a Premier League finisher.

The fourth side, Crystal Palace, just has to concentrate on winning the cup and qualify for the Europa League as God, or rather UEFA, meant.

There is an incredibly unlikely scenario in which 11 English teams can be involved in Europe next season, but in addition to various other factors, it would be that Arsenal collapses completely into the competition.

What happens when Chelsea wins this Seasons Conference League?

The Winners of the Conference League Get A Spot In The Following Seasons Europa League (Meaning Football has its own Version of Snakes And Ladders Where a Club can theoretically win the conference League League and Champions League, All While League, All While League, All While's League, All While League, All While's League, While League League, While League League, While's League League, While's League League. We need to group Ourselves with Now), but Chelsea are aiming to Qualify for the Champions League, in which Case Their Europa League Berth As Conference League winners will not be tasks up.

But if Chelsea ends outside the Champions League positions (so realistically, sixth or lower and the OPTA -Supercomputer will probably end up seventh if it looks now), they will enter the Europa League.

Can we go through some hypotheticals here?

Let's imagine a situation in which every Premier League side ends in the Opta position predicts that in the above image, plus Manchester City Win the FA Cup, Manchester United wins the Europa League and Chelsea win the Conference League. In that scenario, the European places are divided as follows:

Champions League: Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

Europa League: Aston Villa, Chelsea, Bournemouth

Wait a minute, where has our conference competition -slot disappeared?

OK, here it is getting even more complicated. If a team that wins a European trophy also ends in a European place in the competition (so seventh in this example for Chelsea, a Europa League-qualifying position if Palace did not win the FA Cup), the Premier League would give up the spot of the Conference League. So in this example, Villa (sixth) and Bournemouth (eighth) would be eligible for the Europa League, Plus Chelsea would be there as 2024-25 Conference League winners.

But if Chelsea ended up in the eighth (or lower), we would have a scenario in which sixth and seventh would be eligible for the Europa League at the competition position, Chelsea would come in through their conference competition and then the Premier Leagues Conference Leam would currently go to the Ninth.

So fulham fans should hope that Chelseas form will continue to suffer?

In domestic Football, yes. And the two clubs are handy playing each other on Sunday. Chelsea also has one of the most difficult remaining schemes

This is much more exciting than I thought

Some would say yes.

