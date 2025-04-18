Why Russias Invasion of Ukraine is more than tennis hangs like no other sport

It is easy to think of the tennis relationship with the war in the Russia in Ukraine through the prism of a few important moments.

The Russian player Andrey Rublev did not write war in a camera lens in February 2022, shortly after the invasion of Russian.

In September 2022, Daria Kasatkina, also Russian, described the war as a full nightmare in a series of interviews in which she also came as gay. Kasatkina passed into Australia earlier this year and said in a press conference, if I want to be myself, I have to take this step.

Wimbledon forbade the Russian and White -Russian players of participation in in 2022, to which the ATP and WTA tours responded by holding ranking points of the tournament. They returned to the tournament in 2023.

On the French Open 2023, the current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was repeatedly questioned about her association with Aleksandr Lukashenko, her rural prime minister and an ally of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

For Ukrainian tennis players, the war cannot be condensed in times. It is a daily life that turns their career in every aspect.

The high number of Ukrainian, Russian and white -Russian players on the WTA tour and the fact that they can face each other almost every week of the year makes tennis a unique sport with regard to the felt influence of the war. There may be flash points elsewhere, such as Putin congratulation from the Capitals captain Alex Oveechkin of Washington Capitals for breaking the NHLS goal scores record, but tennis shows the impact of the conflict on a more regular basis than any other sport. Oveechkin said please, no more war when he was asked about the invasion in 2022.

Elina Svitolina, De Wereld no. 18, is one of the four Ukrainians in the WTA Tour Top 100, together with Marta Kostyuk (no. 25), Dayana Yastremska (no. 46) and Anhelina Kalinina (no. 65). Tsurenko is currently world no. 239 after he has not compete for a longer period.



There are 14 Russians and Wit -Russians in the WTA Top 100, including World No. 1 Sabalenka and World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva. There are four Russians in the ATP Top 100, of whom two Daniil Medvedev and Rublev are in the top 10. The Ukrainian players had to travel to the United States to the United States for two fourteen days in the early March, just after their President Vladimir Zensky was closed by President Donald Trump and Vice-Vice-Vice JD Vance in the oval office.

In April, Foreign Minister Marco Rubio said that the United States would decide whether the end of the war was feasible after a series of meetings in Paris.

Dealing with the frequent matchups against each other and the proximity of each other on top of daily reality in their home country is a huge demand for all Ukrainian players on the Tour. We live with the unimaginable challenges, busy and just don't know what will come tomorrow, as Svitolina said in an interview with Athletics last month. She then described with time differences and training schedules to speak every day against her 86-year-old grandmother, Tamara, who stays with an uncle in Odessa, the southern port city that is still the target of Russian rocket attacks.

A memory of that sustainability came with Lesia Tsurenkos -right against the WTA and his chairman Steve Simon about their response to the Russian invasion. Svitolina, Kostyuk and Yastremska are not plaintiffs in the court case of Tsurenkos, but they are mentioned in connection with meetings between the WTA Tour and the Ukrainian players in the early stages of the Russia invasion.

In the lawsuit, Tsurenko, a 35-year-old Ukrainian who is ranked as high as No. 23, claims an infringement of contract, negligence, negligence and retention and negligent encounter of emotional need.

The lawsuit adds that a series of interactions with regard to Russia -Invasia, with WTA Tour -executives and with Simon, who was the Chief Executive at the time, led to her suffering from periods of Insomnia and crying episodes, and it is good for a match against Sabalenka in Indian. In March 2023. It is the opinion of another people and it should not hurt you.

Lawyers who represent the WTA and Simon have submitted a motion to reject the lawsuit, based on the fact that his claims are legally defective.

Sent in a statement to Athletics As far as the lawsuit is concerned, the WTA pointed to his conviction that individual athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments. That faith has substantiated his reaction to the war since the beginning. When the war broke out, the WTA said in a joint explanation with the ATP and International Tennis Federation (ITF): our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we praise the many tennis players who have spoken and took action against this unacceptable act of aggression.

The explanation also indicated that Russian and white -Russian athletes can compete on tennis events, but not under their land flags. This policy remains in force, without reporting their nationality when they are introduced to the crowd in their competitions. Ukrainian players do not shake hands with Russians and Wit -Russians at the end of competitions, even those who have publicly denounced the war or criticized.

Some people believe that the WTA and tennis authorities should have been stronger in recent years, others that accusations of Tsurenkos go beyond what can reasonably be expected from an organization. But none of these things is so important that, although a headline-gravy moment such as this court case, or Ukrainian players last month, their qualification for the Billie Jean King Cup final devotes the war back to the wider tennis consciousness, the reality for Ukrainian players is not desirable. In sport, such as in the rest of society, it is all too easy to make a constant war float in and out of sight.

Players such as Tsurenko don't have that luxury. They compete week in, week out in a sport where everywhere they look, there are memories of what is happening in their country.

