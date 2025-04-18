Favorable factors lead to attendance boost in North Dakota High School Hockey Tournament Title Game – Grand Forks Herald





Grand Forks An ideal title match for Grand Forks fans this season led to a large boost in presence for the championship of the North Dakota State Hockey Tournament. The final between Grand Forks Hockey Powers Central and Red River, on 1 March in Ralph Engelstad Arena, drew 6,750 fans, the highest presence for a final of the Hockey State in North Dakota in a decades, according to data on the Herald by the North Dakota Activities Association. It was a perfect storm for hockey fans in high school. On the way to the weekend there was nice weather and the two Grand Forks teams met for the third time since 2021 for the third time. Caden Ulmer van Red River scores the only goal of the Roughriders in the third period of the North Dakota State Championship 2025 in Ralph Engelstad Arena. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald With winter sports in our state, again, geography and matchups are the three things you can't control that sometimes align, said NDHSAA director Matt Fetsch. There are times when programs have not been in that situation in a number of years, but those are the most important factors for us. “ Last year 5,096 attended the final between the Roughriders and Knights in Scheels Arena. The previous title match in Grand Forks, the State Championship 2023 between Red River and Fargo South-Shanley in Rea, had a presence of 4,112. The 2025 tournament at REA saw an increase in the presence every day when 2,902 attended Wednesday, 3,376 attended Thursday, 5.020 attended Friday and 6,750 attended on Saturday. The state and committee ended up in a comfortable location with the switching of hosting tasks between Grand Forks and Fargo every other year after Grand Forks was organized exclusively for many years. Available facilities play a major role in this. Every other year it seems that und that weekend is at home and Fargo was able to organize itself in those years. Furthermore, there has been no real serious discussion at the level of the tournament momité, Fetsch said. The presence of 9,191 from 2002 for a state title match between Grand Forks Central and Grafton-Park River in a newly built REA is officially mentioned as the tournament record of all time. The spoilers defeated the knights 6-2. The last central Red River Championship match that was played in Grand Forks was in 2005 and had a presence of 4,640.

