



Itanagar, April 18: The first All India Police Badminton and table tennis cluster 2025, organized by the Kerala police, successfully concluded in the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, Kochi on April 16. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan On 11 April, the prestigious event brought together 1,033 athletes from 43 teams throughout the country, including state and trade unions of the Union, as well as central armed police organizations, such as BSF, CRPF, Cisf, Assam Rifles, RF, NSP, NSP, NSP, NSP, NSP, NSP, NSP, NSPP, NSPP, NSPP, NSPP, NSPP, NSPP, NSPP, NSGPP, NSGPPP, NSGPPP, NSGPPPPPPP, NSGPPPPPPPP, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF, RPF and SSB. Representative of Arunachal Pradesh Police app), a 7-person contingent participated in praising versions. SP Dekio Gumja won a bronze medal in the Mens Singles category (generally open). Si Tajit Yangfo and Asi Monya Riba provided a bronze medal in Mens Doubles (50+) category, which brought laurel to the state. This year a historic milestone marked, because badminton and table tennis were for the first time as a combined cluster executed throughout the history of the India Police Games. The competition contained events in singles, Doubles and mixed doubles for both men and women, with 825 men and 208 female athletes participating. The police of Team Mizoram, however, had already arisen the general champion, so that the highest number of gold medals was caught. The app said in a press release that the event underlined an important policy gap in the recruitment of athletes with the app. While most national and central police services have well defined, discipline-specific recruitment policy for sports such as badminton, table tennis, volleyball, judo, boxing, football, athletics and karateap, is currently following a generalized sports quota system. This approach has resulted in limited display in various disciplines, especially in badminton and table tennis, where so far no specialized players have been recruited. In the light of the promising performance by a small contingent, there is an urgent need to reformulate the sports recruitment policy of app. A discipline-specific recruitment framework would enable the power to cherish talent in a broader range of sports and to improve its competitive advantage at national level events, like all India Police Games, added it.

