NCAA Panel gives definitive OR to rule that has been designed to discourage football players from falsifying injuries

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel gave final approval to a Rule designed to discourage football players to falsify injuries To stop the game clock, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

From this season, when medical staff goes on the field to evaluate a player with an apparent injury after the ball has been noticed for the next game, that player team will be charged a time out. If the team does not have time-outs, a fine of 5-Yard delays the game will be assessed.

The pampering of injuries, sometimes with the coach's instruction, had become a tactical defense to delay the pace violations or as a way for a violation to prevent a fine of the delay in the game or to get an extra time-out.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has been worried about the established injuries for several years. Before the 2021 season, a framework was introduced with which a school or conference can request a postgame video evaluation on questionable actions with injuries. If it is determined that a player falsify an injury to manipulate the rules, the offensive team conference was informed for possible disciplinary measures.

A change in time -outs over time was also approved. Starting with a third overtime, each team has a time -out for the duration of the game. Previously, teams were assigned one time -out for each overtime. Starting in the third extension, teams alternate from 2-point playing until a winner is decided.

There will be a change in Verbiage when the decision about a video review is announced. The referee will only say that the call on the field will be maintained or destroyed. The confirmed terms and stands are not used.

There were also a few tweaks to kick and points formations. No attacking player is allowed in the direct line from the Snap to the potential kicker or within the frame of the Snapper on points for the formation to qualify as a Scrimmage Kick formation. If a team is not in scrimmage kick formation, five players must have numbered 50 to 79 on the line of scrimmage. In addition, if the snap is at the end of the line through formation, the Snapper Scrimmage loses kick protection and the opposition can lead a player above the snapper.

When a player makes a T-signal with his arms during the stairs in a kick-off-Return team, the team gives the right to give the stairs back and the piece of death is whistling.

No player can mention defensive signals that simulate the sound or cadence of the attacking signals. The defensive conditions move and voice would be reserved for players on that side of the ball and could not be used by the attack.

After the two-minute time-out in both half, if the defense has 12 or more players on the field and all players participate in the play, the officials will manage a fine of 5 meters. The offensive team would have the option to reset the game clock to the time of the game. If the 12th player tries to leave the field and has no influence on the game, the defending team 5 Yards is punished without adaptation to the game clock.

Coach-to-player communication that was implemented last year for the subdivision of Football Bowl will also be allowed in the subdivision of the football championship.

