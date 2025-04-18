Tennis, Golf and now pickleball The Ole Missmsmsu Classic continues to grow

The 43rd annual OLE Miss-Miss State Tennis/Golf Classic saw the addition of Pickleball for the first time this year and people were flowing to it.

After his match was completed, Lee Gordon, the district of one supervisor of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said that he and his wife had played Pickleball for a while in the indoor facility of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, but he found the new courts and the chance to play outside in the Counciltry Club that he he was so much that he he was to play outside.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball (similar to a wiffle ball) on a badminton format court with a modified tennis network.

Although it was invented in the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island in the state of Washington by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, it has not made it to the national for quite some time.

Why the pickleball is called, has two different stories, but the most accepted, says that the sport is named after the Pritchard Family Dog, Pickles, who would chase the ball behind the ball during their games.

Nowadays pickleball is played worldwide and under the supervision of the USA Picleball Association (USAPA) in the United States and the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP), which determine the rules, rankings and tournaments.

According to supervisor Gordon it is very nice to play.

More than 80 people have registered to participate in the tournament, and here are the latest scores for the Friday and Saturday games:

Winners of mixed tournament

Bracket a

1st: Sam Purpora/Kristie Purpora

2nd: Simon Turner/Madeline Mattox

3rd: Paula Komen/Tyler Muzzi

Bracket b

1st: Nick Joseph/Allison Pillow

2nd: Lee Gordon/Paulette Gordon

3rd: Paul Ashford/Jordan Brantley

Bracket C

1st: Dale Manning/Theresa Skelton

2nd: Korkut Akacik / Denise Wiley

3rd: Allison Wade/Justin Wade

Winners for men's tournament

Bracket a

1st: Sam Purpora/Trey Seymour

2nd: Zane Jacobs/Chris Hardman

3rd: Owen Kittle/Chris Robertson

Bracket b

1st: Blake Gordon/Tyler Morgan

2nd: Wesley Brown/Trey Childs

3rd (draw): Lee Gordon/Kenny Manning and John Long/Doss Earnest

Bracket C

1st: Nick Joseph/Watson Pillow

2nd: Mark Hardin/Trey Moore

3rd: Cole Chacon/Daniel Webster

Winners of the ladies tournament

Bracket a

1st: Lisa Melton/Paula is coming

2nd: Shelby Miller/Brittany Mcteer

3rd: Kristie Purpora/Madeline Mattox

Bracket b

1st: Theresa Skelton/Paulette Gordon

2nd: Kristen Robertson/Abby Gordon

3rd: Allison Wade/Lisa Weathers

Bracket C

1st: Mel Hurst/Dorothy you don't see

2nd: Rebecca Goodman/Joy Hammers

3rd: Martha Weathers/Dana Ouser

Womens Tennis Tournament Champions:

3.5 Main drawing of the ladies:

Deloach/Gholson defeated Johnson/Vickers 4-6, 6-4, 1-0

3.5 Comfort for ladies pulls:

Darden/Toler defeated Haynes/E. Nipper 6-0, 7-6

3.5 Ladies Lucky Loser Draw:

Hoorn/M. Wade defeated Avis/h. Wade 8-2

3.0 Main drawing of the ladies:

Hamrick/Lott defeated Washington/Wells 6-2, 6-0

3.0 Comfort for ladies pulls:

Ainsworth/Miller defeated Bruton/Jernigan 6-1, 6-2

3.0 Ladies Lucky Loser Draw:

Maranto/Montague (Won by default; no opponent)

2.5 Division Ladies:

1st place Furr/Potter

2nd place Jones/Rainwater

In the Ole Miss / MSU Scramble Golf Tournament, the competition was friendly but fierce.

The expression holds my beer on almost every hole on the links, because some competitors enjoyed a cold while playing their favorite game.

Here are the last score cards for all 18 competing teams in the order they were mentioned:

Team Parker England – 62

Team will Ayres 63

Team Greenlee 64

Team Theunissen 65

Team Ken Purvis 58

Team Brian Ikerk 65

Team Andy Hughes 67

Team Drew Fava 72

Team Tommy Sims 72

Team Paul Mathis 66

Team Steve Elley 65

Team Walt Stephens 65

Team Jamie Lester – 58

Team Bubba Hairston – 70

Team Justin Nipper 70

Team Josh Smith 67

Team Phil Doolittle 63

Team Bill Hood 63

The final score was calculated with the help of two flights.

Golf tournaments, especially scrambling or amateur events such as these, often group players in flights to keep the match fair.

A flight is just a division of teams based on their skill level or score. It is as if you have mini tournaments taking place at the same time.

The latest scores in general are:

Team Ken Purvis Score: 58, winner, Scorecard Champ

Team Jamie Lester Score: 58, 2nd Scorecard Champ

Team Paul Mathis Score: 66 1st in 1st flight

Team Andy Hughes Score: 67 2nd in the 1st flight

After the competition was over, the competitors came behind the clubhouse bar with their friends and families to wait for the results while laughing and jokes about their performance on the course.

Councilor Al Brock, who did not compete, was soaked there in the beautiful spring afternoon and talk to friends.

Councilor Vernon Greenlee, who did competed in the tournament, said he did better than he had expected.

This course is a par 72, said councilor Greenlee. So if you look at the scores of this tournament, you can see that these are some decent players.

Parker England, President of Planters Bank in Greenville, who is in a Mississippi State University Committee that focuses on collecting funds for trade fairs to MSU, said he hopes they have collected enough money to give 12 fairs this time.

The amount of money collected every year fluctuates because it is only based on donations, England said. Our goal is always to raise enough money to give a $ 1,000 grant to 10 students from every school in Washington County who are eligible and who are planning to attend MSU. The same applies to students who are planning to attend the state of Mississippi. But I am not in that committee, but yes, we did pretty well this year with fundraising, and it is my hope that we can give 12 stock markets this year.