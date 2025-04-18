Sports
Tennis, Golf and now pickleball The Ole Missmsmsu Classic continues to grow
The 43rd annual OLE Miss-Miss State Tennis/Golf Classic saw the addition of Pickleball for the first time this year and people were flowing to it.
After his match was completed, Lee Gordon, the district of one supervisor of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said that he and his wife had played Pickleball for a while in the indoor facility of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, but he found the new courts and the chance to play outside in the Counciltry Club that he he was so much that he he was to play outside.
Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played with paddles and a perforated plastic ball (similar to a wiffle ball) on a badminton format court with a modified tennis network.
Although it was invented in the summer of 1965 on Bainbridge Island in the state of Washington by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, it has not made it to the national for quite some time.
Why the pickleball is called, has two different stories, but the most accepted, says that the sport is named after the Pritchard Family Dog, Pickles, who would chase the ball behind the ball during their games.
Nowadays pickleball is played worldwide and under the supervision of the USA Picleball Association (USAPA) in the United States and the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP), which determine the rules, rankings and tournaments.
According to supervisor Gordon it is very nice to play.
More than 80 people have registered to participate in the tournament, and here are the latest scores for the Friday and Saturday games:
Winners of mixed tournament
Bracket a
1st: Sam Purpora/Kristie Purpora
2nd: Simon Turner/Madeline Mattox
3rd: Paula Komen/Tyler Muzzi
Bracket b
1st: Nick Joseph/Allison Pillow
2nd: Lee Gordon/Paulette Gordon
3rd: Paul Ashford/Jordan Brantley
Bracket C
1st: Dale Manning/Theresa Skelton
2nd: Korkut Akacik / Denise Wiley
3rd: Allison Wade/Justin Wade
Winners for men's tournament
Bracket a
1st: Sam Purpora/Trey Seymour
2nd: Zane Jacobs/Chris Hardman
3rd: Owen Kittle/Chris Robertson
Bracket b
1st: Blake Gordon/Tyler Morgan
2nd: Wesley Brown/Trey Childs
3rd (draw): Lee Gordon/Kenny Manning and John Long/Doss Earnest
Bracket C
1st: Nick Joseph/Watson Pillow
2nd: Mark Hardin/Trey Moore
3rd: Cole Chacon/Daniel Webster
Winners of the ladies tournament
Bracket a
1st: Lisa Melton/Paula is coming
2nd: Shelby Miller/Brittany Mcteer
3rd: Kristie Purpora/Madeline Mattox
Bracket b
1st: Theresa Skelton/Paulette Gordon
2nd: Kristen Robertson/Abby Gordon
3rd: Allison Wade/Lisa Weathers
Bracket C
1st: Mel Hurst/Dorothy you don't see
2nd: Rebecca Goodman/Joy Hammers
3rd: Martha Weathers/Dana Ouser
Womens Tennis Tournament Champions:
3.5 Main drawing of the ladies:
Deloach/Gholson defeated Johnson/Vickers 4-6, 6-4, 1-0
3.5 Comfort for ladies pulls:
Darden/Toler defeated Haynes/E. Nipper 6-0, 7-6
3.5 Ladies Lucky Loser Draw:
Hoorn/M. Wade defeated Avis/h. Wade 8-2
3.0 Main drawing of the ladies:
Hamrick/Lott defeated Washington/Wells 6-2, 6-0
3.0 Comfort for ladies pulls:
Ainsworth/Miller defeated Bruton/Jernigan 6-1, 6-2
3.0 Ladies Lucky Loser Draw:
Maranto/Montague (Won by default; no opponent)
2.5 Division Ladies:
1st place Furr/Potter
2nd place Jones/Rainwater
In the Ole Miss / MSU Scramble Golf Tournament, the competition was friendly but fierce.
The expression holds my beer on almost every hole on the links, because some competitors enjoyed a cold while playing their favorite game.
Here are the last score cards for all 18 competing teams in the order they were mentioned:
- Team Parker England – 62
- Team will Ayres 63
- Team Greenlee 64
- Team Theunissen 65
- Team Ken Purvis 58
- Team Brian Ikerk 65
- Team Andy Hughes 67
- Team Drew Fava 72
- Team Tommy Sims 72
- Team Paul Mathis 66
- Team Steve Elley 65
- Team Walt Stephens 65
- Team Jamie Lester – 58
- Team Bubba Hairston – 70
- Team Justin Nipper 70
- Team Josh Smith 67
- Team Phil Doolittle 63
- Team Bill Hood 63
The final score was calculated with the help of two flights.
Golf tournaments, especially scrambling or amateur events such as these, often group players in flights to keep the match fair.
A flight is just a division of teams based on their skill level or score. It is as if you have mini tournaments taking place at the same time.
The latest scores in general are:
- Team Ken Purvis Score: 58, winner, Scorecard Champ
- Team Jamie Lester Score: 58, 2nd Scorecard Champ
- Team Paul Mathis Score: 66 1st in 1st flight
- Team Andy Hughes Score: 67 2nd in the 1st flight
After the competition was over, the competitors came behind the clubhouse bar with their friends and families to wait for the results while laughing and jokes about their performance on the course.
Councilor Al Brock, who did not compete, was soaked there in the beautiful spring afternoon and talk to friends.
Councilor Vernon Greenlee, who did competed in the tournament, said he did better than he had expected.
This course is a par 72, said councilor Greenlee. So if you look at the scores of this tournament, you can see that these are some decent players.
Parker England, President of Planters Bank in Greenville, who is in a Mississippi State University Committee that focuses on collecting funds for trade fairs to MSU, said he hopes they have collected enough money to give 12 fairs this time.
The amount of money collected every year fluctuates because it is only based on donations, England said. Our goal is always to raise enough money to give a $ 1,000 grant to 10 students from every school in Washington County who are eligible and who are planning to attend MSU. The same applies to students who are planning to attend the state of Mississippi. But I am not in that committee, but yes, we did pretty well this year with fundraising, and it is my hope that we can give 12 stock markets this year.
