“Cricketers sent me nude photos”: Anaya Bangar, the child of Sanjay Bangar who underwent a re -confirmation of Gender.







Anaya Bangar, former Indian cricket player and the child of the coach Sanjay Bangar, shared a trip of transformation last year after a hormonal replacement therapy and gender that confirms a surgery. Anaya, who was previously called Aryan, is an athlete and played cricket age group after the footsteps of Sanjay Bangar. But Anaya revealed that there were significant obstacles in the pursuit of cricket career after the gender that surgery has been recovered. Anaya currently lives in the United Kingdom. Anaya's journey has not been easy at all from the start. In a recent interview, Anaya unveiled the 'poisonous masculinity' in the cricket world. In the interview, given to Lallantop, Anaya was asked: “When can you realize that” I am in the wrong chosen sex? “” “For me it was when I was eight or nine years old, I grabbed clothes from my mother's closet and wore them. Then I looked in the mirror and said:” I am a girl. I want to be a girl, “said Anaya. “I now played with a number of well -known cricketers such as Musher Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain confidentiality about myself because Dad is a well -known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.” Anaya was then asked about the reaction of fellow cricketers after she had undergone a re -confirmation operation of the genus. “There has been support and there has also been some intimidation,” said Anaya. “What kind of intimidation?” the anchor asked. “There have been a few cricketers who sent me nude photos of them randomly,” Anaya replied. Anaya then spoke about a person who used to be spoiled in verbal abuse. “The person who used to give Gymn For everyone. The same person then sat down next to me and asked for my photos. There was another case when I was in India, I told one Purane (veteran) Cricket player about my situation. He told me, let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you. “ Just like Bangar, Anaya is also a cricket player who has represented Islam -Gymkhana in the local club cricket. Apart from this, the left -handed Slagman also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. In November 2023, however, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that transgender athletes are not allowed to participate in women's cricket. “Inclusivity is incredibly important for us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players,” said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. Anaya went to Instagram and also shared a long post to express disappointment about the new ICC rule. Anaya (formerly Aryan) currently lives in Manchester and is very active on Instagram and always keeps the followers informed. Topics mentioned in this article

